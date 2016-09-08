Singer Archith’s latest music video talks about spitting in public places

Singers usually concentrate on delivering hit songs. But Archith is a little different — he has been concentrating on delivering a ‘spit song’ for quite sometime now. Titled ‘The Spit Song aka Thupramani’, this recently-released music video throws the spotlight on spitting in public places. “Generally, a single is about what one likes or loves. But, I wanted to do a track on something I hate — unclean roads. To narrow that further, I zeroed in on spitting in public places, a disgusting habit that thrives in India,” he says, recalling how it all started.

Once he was ready with the concept, Archith set the tune and wrote the lyrics. His music video prominently features the word ‘Thupramani’ – a combination of ‘Thuppu’ (Tamil for spit) and ‘Subramani’, a common name. “There were a lot of challenges as I didn’t want it to be very preachy. And, though it speaks about spitting as an issue, I didn’t want the video to have just that, lest it disgusts the viewer,” he says.

Apart from Archith, the song features other people from Chennai who break into a jig in public places even as they sing the song. “I didn’t want the people in the video to look like they were doing perfectly-choreographed steps, so I made them do what was convenient and perform without a break, like a stage performance,” he reveals.

The singer, who is currently working on a couple of social awareness music videos for corporates, is also in talks to remake the ‘spit song’ in Hindi.

Watch the song here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUFy7jmounQ