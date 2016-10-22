Pregnant? Try pre-natal yoga to help you get through your confinement

Congratulations! A baby is on the way and excitement is in the air. In all the preparations for the mental and physical well being of the mother, how about giving prenatal yoga a shot?

A multi-faceted approach to exercise that encourages stretching, mental centring and focused breathing, research suggests that prenatal yoga is safe and offers many benefits. It is also known to improve sleep, reduce stress and anxiety, increase strength, flexibility and endurance of muscles needed for childbirth.

Here are some simple and easy-to-follow techniques:

Breathing: Prenatal yoga breathing techniques help you reduce or manage shortness of breath during pregnancy and work through contractions during labour.

Gentle stretching: You will be encouraged to gently move different areas of your body, such as your neck and arms, through their full range of motion.

Relaxation: At the end of each class, you’ll be taught to relax your muscles and restore your resting heart rate and breathing rhythm. You will be taught to listen to your own breathing, pay close attention to sensations, thoughts and emotions to bring about a state of self-awareness and inner calm.

Yoga can be an ideal way to stay in shape during your pregnancy. It helps you tone your muscles and improves your balance and circulation through your term.

Precautions

As with any exercise, you need to take certain precautions while performing the asanas when you are pregnant. It is best to skip any movements that requires you to lie flat on your back for longer than a few minutes, especially after the first trimester. Lying on your back can put pressure on your inferior vena cava, the vein that returns blood from the legs to the heart, which can cause dizziness, shortness of breath, and nausea. But some women are comfortable lying in this position well into their pregnancies.

Skip positions that stretch the abdominal muscles too much, such as deep forward and back bends and deep twists as you can tear and strain muscles. Pregnancy hormones allow the uterus to expand and also loosen other connective tissues. Avoid hot yoga sessions, in which the room is heated to 90 degrees or higher, since this could cause dangerous overheating.

The first trimester is especially taxing. Although there is little to see on the outside, the body is furiously assembling a life-support system for the baby.

This time can leave the expectant mother exhausted. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after yoga sessions, to keep your body well-hydrated.

During the second trimester, the pregnancy becomes visible. The body begins to grow. The round ligaments of the belly are stretched, and the joints of the pelvis loosen to allow for this additional bulk. All of this new weight on the front of the torso puts a strain on the back, as the muscles work to keep the body balanced.

In a healthy pregnancy, the blood pressure is lowered by hormones to accommodate the extra fluids that supply the placenta. This low pressure can cause dizziness, headaches, and mild swelling in the hands and feet. Combined with extra weight gain (10 to 15 pounds during this trimester), this slowed circulation is the cause of varicose veins and cramping in the legs. Your joints are beginning to loosen up now. Hence, one has to take care and not hold a yoga posture for too long. It is also better for you to sink into the yoga positions slowly and carefully to avoid injury. Take time and don’t overdo it. Avoid lying flat on your back during this term to keep blood flowing properly to your uterus.

The third trimester is the toughest of all. You have grown in size and probably feeling less graceful. This is the best time to perform standing poses with your heel to the wall or with the help of a chair. Props such as blocks and straps can also help you move through different poses with greater stability.

Basic postures

Baddha konasana: Sit up straight against a wall with the soles of your feet touching each other. Gently press your knees down and away from each other, but don’t force them apart. Stay in this position for as long as you’re comfortable.

Pelvic tilt: Get on your hands and knees, arms shoulder-width apart and knees hip-width apart, keeping your arms straight, but not locking the elbows. Tuck your pelvis under and round your back as you breathe in. Relax your back into a neutral position as you breathe out. Repeat at your own pace.

Side-lying position: Lie on your left or right side with your head resting on your arm or a blanket. Put a body pillow or blanket roll between your thighs to give your hips some support.

Standing postures: These help strengthen your joints and improve your balance. Warrior poses can also ease backache and sciatica.

Downward-facing dog: Itcan energise your whole body, but it’s best not to do this position in your third trimester.

The author is the founder of Akshar Power Yoga Academy