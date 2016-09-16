Hidden Histories

Craftsmen from Aranoor take pride in upholding their legacy and remarkable artistry while making the ceremonial Onavillu for Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple

Located to the East of Padmanabha Swamy temple is Aranoor, abode of a clan of gifted artists and craftsmen. Aranoor and Karamana regions had sustained a heterogeneous population since historic times. Ancient temples and agraharams can still be seen scattered in this region. The presence of Chala market attracted traders, goldsmiths, and other craftsmen to settle on the banks of Killi and Karamana Rivers.

Today, the artistic fame of Aranoor rests with an ancient guild of traditional craftsmen who make Onavillu (also known as Pallivillu), a ceremonial bow presented to the diety of Padmanabha Swamy during the festival of Onam.

“We trace our origins to Kanchipuram and, according to oral tradition, our ancestors came to Thiruvananthapuram for the construction of the Padmanabha Swamy temple,” says Binkumar, current head of the Vilayil Veedu. The ancient guild was once located on the banks of the Killi River, where they had a small shrine dedicated to Kanchipuram Amman. Later, the ancient guild branched out and became concentrated in Vaniyanmoola. Binkumar, his brothers, and cousins belong to Vilayil Veedu of Vaniyanmoola guild.

One of the oldest records associated with the tradition of consecrating Onavillu for Padmanabha Swamy can be traced back to the early 16th century. The record mentions the name of Mathevan Kumaranaya Achari who crafted the bows in 1502. Further, another record of 1859 states that the patriarch, Mathevan Ananthapadmanabhan, had expired and the right to present Pallivillu was granted to his son Ananthapadmanabhan, underlining the hereditary nature of their job.

The preparation of the bows takes 41 days, during which the family members, including the women, observe a strict fast. ‘Ananthasayanam Villu’, ‘Dasavatharam Villu’, and ‘Sree Krishnaleela Villu’ were the three bows originally consecrated at Padmanabha Swamy temple. The red tassels tied on both sides of the bow are made by convicts in Poojapura Central Jail.

In 1994, a new bow depicting scenes from the Ramayana, with Sree Rama Pattabhishekam theme was made and consecrated at the shrine of Sree Rama Swamy and the tradition continues till date. In 2010, the craftsmen made two new bows, for Sastha and Ganesh. The new bows were smaller in size and ornamentation, as they were made for minor deities in the temple.

Once the bows are crafted and painted, they are placed in the thekkath of the family, where the craftsmen perform special pujas. On the day of Thiru Onam, the members of the guild assemble under the chief craftsman and proceed to the Padmanabha Swamy temple. At the temple, they would be greeted by the temple authorities and priests.

A representative of Periya Nambi, the head priest, accepts the bows from the hands of the craftsmen and displays them in the Abhisravana mandapa. They are then decorated with tassels, bowstring, and tender coconut leaves. At an auspicious hour, the bows are collected from the mandapa and placed inside the shrine, on either side of the respective idols. The bows remain in this state for three days on the days of Thiruonam, Avittam, and Chatayam, until the puja in the night on the day of Chatayam.

Today, in a fast transforming world, when no one actually cares to uphold old customs, it is remarkable to find that the craftsmen from Aranoor still take pride in maintaining a tradition that has become their identity.