The relaunched Love Shack in Domlur is a great place to say cheers

Love Shack at Domlur relaunches in a brand new avatar. After a hard day’s work, we head to the lounge and terrace resto bar to hang out. When we arrive, we are disappointed to find that the lift is not working. So we climb up to the terrace on the fifth floor, which is where Love Shack is situated. The place has been revamped. The ambience is soothing with its predominantly white interiors. We get ourselves into party mood, enhanced by the retro music and decor that resembles a beach shack complete with hookah and board games.

As we seat ourselves in a comfortable corner, we order a cocktail, 18 Till U Die -- a mix of vodka, tequila, cranberry, orange and ginger, which is refreshing. We notice that the menu has been upgraded too and includes quite a long list of starters. We are informed that the corn and cheese balls and panko are a hot favourite. And we also learn why when we savour these crispy wonders and end up ordering one more plate because they are addictive.

Then we are served chicken wings which when followed by Coorgi pork pales in comparison. We are then served a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters that we wash down down with our drinks.

There is still space for the main course. The menu offers both continental and Indian cuisine. We order spicy cottage cheese with cous cous and kadai chicken. While the kadai chicken is good, the spicy cottage cheese didn’t live up to our expectations. The blueberry cheese cake doesn’t quite impress either.

While the ambience is perfect for a chilled out evening and there are some interesting evenings to look out for such as Ladies Night and a karaoke evening with K.J. Martin D’Souza every Wednesdays, the main course isn’t remarkable. This is a go to place for drinks, starters and hookah.

Food for thought

Love Shack is located at No. 541-543, 5th floor, Amarjyoti HBBCS Layout, Koramangala, Intermediate ring road, Domlur. For reservations call 49652696.

Ambience: Soothing

Speciality: Corn and cheese balls

Wallet factor: Approximately Rs. 1,600 for two