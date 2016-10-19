Features » Metroplus

October 19, 2016
Updated: October 19, 2016 22:10 IST

Scripting change

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
DESIGNING LETTERS Calligraphy artist Qamar Dagar
Photo: Rajeev Bhatt
DESIGNING LETTERS Calligraphy artist Qamar Dagar
TOPICS

arts, culture and entertainment

arts (general)

arts, culture and entertainment

A workshop on how to breathe new life in calligraphy and Urdu

"Koi jharokha khule ya haseen aaye, kisi tareeke se us kamre men roshni aaye", a line recited by poet Mirza Arif at the workshop organised by Centre for New Perspectives in the Indian International Centre, explained the struggle of traditional skill and language in retaining their identity in Indian society.

Centre for New Perspectives, a think tank based out of Delhi, provides a wide span of solutions to create repositioning of traditional skills which really is about preventing de-skilling of skilled India. The Centre evolves solutions by using expertise of cultural economists, designers, and experts in intangible heritage studies and traditional skill mapping. It organised the workshop with the support of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, Government of Delhi (SRDC) to launch two pilot programmes on linguistic heritage of Shahjahanabad through capacity building of traditionally skilled community of calligraphers and popularise Urdu which as a language was born in Delhi.

The first session was conducted by pictorial calligrapher Qamar Dagar and multidisciplinary designer, theatre artist and performer Oroon Das. They presented a model on re-positioning calligraphy in innovative manner manifested in fascinating examples of expansion and diversification. Traditional calligraphers from Old Delhi, Salahuddin, Ataullah Akhtar, Shavez Haider, Waseem Ahmed responded with enthusiasm and it was decided that the Centre will present a concrete action plan to launch the pilot programme.

Discussing the challenges for calligraphy, Qamar Dagar said that the mindset needs to be changed regarding the preservation, diversification and repositioning of the traditional skill. “The main challenge being faced by calligraphy is that it is limited to the writing of Quran Sharif," she said.

An effort, added Dagar, should be made to reposition the skill in the market. Agreeing with Dagar’s suggestion, Oroon Das said that using calligraphy in home furnishing can put the skill in the marketplace and would provide impetus to the neglected art.

The traditional calligraphers presented a different picture. Salahuddin said, "The new generation is not motivated about the traditional skill because little effort is being made in capacity building. The generation should not be dependent solely on software and it should be treated as talent."

The second session was on creating a pilot outreach programme for citizens on Urdu and Persian literature on and from Shahjahanabad. Moderator Sohail Hashmi presented an array of historical, archaeological, sociological narratives from different periods, while poet Mirza Arif referred to novels, humour literature. It was decided that the pilot outreach programme can be evolved in partnership of the Anglo Arabic College.

A common challenge that was discussed during the workshop was that prominence for other languages such as English and Hindi has become a barrier for the growth of Urdu.

Sohail Hashmi said that the language is losing its eminence in the society as not many want to learn Urdu. Mirza Arif added that preservation of the language is necessary. Therefore, an outreach programme can be organised to improve the situation.

Meanwhile, talking about the benefits to the common men through this workshop, Navina Jafa, Vice President, Centre for New Perspectives, said, "A pilot programme is going to be launched to redevelop the skill so that people realise the importance of traditional skill through repositioning and product development."

More In: Metroplus | Features | Art | Friday Review | Society | Delhi | Art | Entertainment
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.

Motoring

Streamliniing the manufacturing process has been the biggest challenge for electric car makers
Sooraj Rajmohan

The incredible, uncertain future of the motor car

Honda Brio
Siddhant Ghalla

Time for a makeover

Jaguar XF
Nikhil Bhatia

A search for balance

more »

The fast and the curious

Tech-a-byte: tech news this week

The incredible, uncertain future of the motor car

The lovable everyman

Rampur ka Ashutosh

Where the market is still offline

An app-etite for poetry

Music meets dance, love happens

Because Amitabh Bachchan says so

Festive line takes the stage



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Metroplus

OWNERS PRIDE Rajesh Palta showing a vintage model of typewriter Olivetti’s Valentine

A type of nostalgia

Rajesh Palta wants to keep the magic of typewriter alive by making a museum devoted to the wonderful gadget »