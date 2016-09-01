Sainikpuri celebrates its Founders Day

Mention Sainikpuri and the predictable reaction until a few years ago was ‘oh so far’ but not anymore with the Twin Cities bursting at its seams in every direction. However, few colonies can boast of being sought after consistently for over five decades, fewer still have been able to maintain the peace and quiet despite the onslaught of an ever expanding city.

In the recent 57th Founders Day celebration of The Armed Forces Officers’ Co-operative Housing Society (AFOCHS) Sainikpuri, President Maj Gen M. Gopal Rao recounted the interesting story of how this colony was initially to come up in Bowenpally and by a twist of fate was relocated to what 50 years ago was a desolate and inexpensive area on the outskirts. It was the foresight and sheer determination of Brig M.K. Rao, Founder President that transformed the barren 151 acres into a green haven having planted trees while the layout was in its planning stage.

As part of the celebration the Society felicitated two octogenarians members Brig K. Gopal Rao (Retd) and G.V. Subba Rao. To mark the milestone a group of enthusiastic Seniors and a few youngsters staged Loretta Willoughby’s HYMind over Manor with commendable direction by Sarla Mahidhara. The cast, having tirelessly rehearsed their lines to perfection received much appreciation and justly so.

The well laid out colony with all amenities such as the shopping mall, Club, library, joggers park, gym and sports facilities has encouraged a close knit community that looks out for each other. While the day to day running is coordinated by an efficient Society, the Ladies Club works at improving the quality of life through various programmes.

The youth too are encouraged to take on the mantle of concern for the colony with engaging green projects. The recently formed ‘Sainikpuri & Beyond’ team is promoting Conscious Living by introducing its residents to rain water harvesting, solar electrification, organic gardening, waste management and Sparrow Conservation. Their project of saving the pride of the colony the Kapra Lake has motivated community participation. Efforts are on to clean the lake and beautify the surroundings. Citizens in the vicinity are also being sensitised about ways to minimise pollution during the forthcoming Ganesh immersion.