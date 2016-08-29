Making boring fun

Vinay Pathak knows how to make oddballs exciting. He is at it again this week with “Island City”

Be it on or off screen, with Vinay Pathak there is never a dull moment. In the Capital to talk about Island City, his latest film, which has made waves in international film festivals, Vinay says it is the story of three contrasting individuals with chaotic lives trying to work out for a better existence in the City of Dreams. Vinay plays what he defines as a ‘boring’ person working in the corporate sector seeking fun and excitement and when he is given a chance he gets lost in its complexity. All praise for the director, Ruchika Oberoi, the Bheja Fry actor opens up on the film, his character, career and future prospects.

Excerpts:

How different is Island City from other movies depicting the edgy, fast-paced Mumbai lifestyle?

First of all there are three different stories, almost like lives of three different characters. It’s almost like three different films. By the time you finish watching the film you realise that Oh! Wait a second they are interconnected. It’s one film where each story also works as a beginning, middle and end of a larger story. It could be interchanged, that is how lucid and wonderful the script is. It is one of the most fascinating scripts I have read in a long time.

Tell us about your character.

It is a story of a boring corporate guy, who follows instructions in the office and has a clerical kind of job. And how when one day he is made to have fun and things go haywire.

So how did you get into the skin of the character?

I read the script five times. If the script is wonderfully written, it is always the main source.

How important is it to be working with a big banner?

For me, the most important thing is the story and the script. The banner is just secondary. Of course, it helps. A big banner knows how to market, sell and mount their films. They have money and experience, big banners are important. But for me to do a film, script is first and the foremost.

Do you prefer offbeat over commercial cinema?

Nothing like that. The reality is I always bend towards a good script. And that’s the cinema I would like to be associated with. It could be a commercial film. I did Badlapur last year. It isn’t an art house or parallel cinema. But what Sriram Raghavan offers I will do it because I believe in his cinema. I think he is one of the most wonderful filmmakers of our time, and is a dear friend.

On scope of art cinema

I don’t know much about art cinema. I don’t think I have done a true art cinema. I don’t think anyone makes art cinema any more. Last time I saw a true art film was Gurvinder Singh’s Anhe Ghorey Da Daan and that was in Punjabi, and the same director made Chauthi Koot which is as brilliant. Films like that come out once in four-five years, so there is no movement as such.

Are we going to direct again?

Aapke moonh mein ghee shakkar. Of course! Hopefully soon.

How has the journey been?

It’s been fantastic. I couldn't have written a better script for myself. It’s been a joy ride from the beginning till now. I am hoping it will get even better.