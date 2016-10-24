Whip out the deep grape lipstick. Here are favourite make-up trends this coming winter

You can finally feel the nip in the air, signalling that a new fashion season is at hand. And with a dramatic change to your wardrobe, it’s also time to stock up on beauty essentials that are best suited for the colder months ahead. So if you’re looking for some guidance, here’s a roundup of our favourite make-up trends for Autumn/Winter 2016.

Full Brows and Feathery Lashes

“Say goodbye to the classic eyeliner look and transform it into more modern and graphic strokes. Neon colours on your lashes are another trend you could try out,” says professional makeup artist and blogger, Naina Ruhail.

“Brushed up brows are sexy. Don’t forget to fill them in with a brow pomade. Also, I am in love with false lashes as they invariably make my eyes look larger.

Wing your eyeliner for a more dramatic effect. Keep the rest of your make-up palette neutral for a more modern getup,” suggests beauty professional, Pavita Patade.

Interestingly, glitter has made a huge comeback this year so you could swipe your glitter liner over your upper lids.

Metallic Eyeshadow

The black smokey eye has been around for far too long and if Fall 2016’s beauty forecasts are to be believed, this is the perfect season to give shimmery copper a shot, especially if you have brown eyes.

If you’re a fan of the 60s, you should be taking your beauty cues from that time period with jewel toned eyeshadows.

And if you’re looking to mix up your eyeshadow game a little, you could opt for a matte shade on the upper lid and a metallic one on the lower lash line.

According to Naina, “It's time to move over gold and opt for silver instead. Silver eyeshadow on corners of the eye or a metallic liner gives a futuristic feel and raises your beauty game. Another new beauty trend is adding glitter to the eye area which includes below the eyebrows, under the eyes and on the eye corners.”

Strobed Face

Contouring is passé. Strobing is as hot as it gets this winter! This not-so-recent beauty craze is all about using your highlighter effectively. For those of you who are wary of what the process entails, Pavita explains: “You’ve got to highlight the tops of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, your brow bone, inner corner of the eyes, middle of the forehead, cupid’s bow and your chin with a cream/powder based illuminating product.” Strobing is essentially about giving your face dimension with a highlighter, where light would naturally bounce off it.

Peach Blush

It’s time to put away your pink and coral blush palettes and opt for peachy variants. “Fall/Winter 2016 is all about keeping it natural. Given that the no-makeup makeup trend is huge at the moment as also is dewy makeup, a peach blush is the perfect product to add natural colour to the apples of your cheeks. Depending on if you have dry or oily skin, use a cream or powder blush respectively,” advises Neema Chengappa, a makeup enthusiast.

Dark Lips

Okay, so we accept there’s nothing ground-breaking about dark lips for winter days but this time around, we’re not just talking deep reds. “Dark lips could be black or plum, matte or glossy,” Naina says. She also casts her vote in favour of neon and glitter lips this season.

Pavita opines: “Oxblood lips popularised in the 90s are great if you’re aiming at pulling off that Goth/grungy look. Also, lip balms and lip glosses are must-have beauty accessories this season, and your favourite shade should be deep grape!”