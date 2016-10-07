From building drones to helping children pick a new hobby, makerspaces are pushing the boundaries of working spaces in Bengaluru. NIKHIL VARMA gives the lowdown

Imagine a place where you can use state of the art devices such as 3D printers, carpentry tools and laser cutters for a small fee and get access for inputs from experts about a new venture. Or a space where you could hone your skills in carpentry or pick up a new one? Drone technology devices, solar devices, a firm developing human prosthetics are among the many companies that are heading to makerspaces, a collaborative work space used for making, learning, exploring and sharing tools and high end technological devices. Metroplus profilwes a few of the most popular makerspaces in namma city.

IKP-Eden, Koramangala

The start-up incubator and manufacturing makerspace was set up in September 2015 by a group of friends based in Hyderabad. One of the co-founders says, “ EDEN stands for Engineering, Design, and Entrepreneurship Network. We want people to learn, hobbyists and makers to turn into entrepreneurs, and assist entrepreneurs in starting a hardware product revolution. It is important to find good support and a makerspace to help with the prototyping. We felt that Bengaluru had many software incubators offering solutions. We decided to do something in the hardware field, that is similar to tech shops in the United States. We offer services to more than 30 companies working in multiple fields on projects ranging from normal hardware firms to building drones and help in providing resources that can help smaller firms build interesting prototypes.”

He adds, “We have a workshop where you can try woodworking or metalworking, under supervision from the team. We are also equipped with facilities such as infinity mirror, wooden lamps, drilling machines and hand tools to welding tools and 3D printers. We also conduct workshops regularly to get more people interested. We have companies making drones, working on bettering the video conferencing experiences and firms that are working on creating better medical technology devices.”

Hardware has received a huge boost in the last few years, the founders contend. “We are getting a fair amount of support from the state and central government. It is important to build an affordable ecosystem.”

Think Happy Everyday, HRBR layout

When Craig M Dmello and architect Anabelle Viegas launched the Think Happy Everyday {THE} Workshop last year in HRBR layout late last year, they wanted to create a makerspace that was not product based.

Anabelle says, “We wanted to offer a space where designers, innovators, makers, and the curious can explore and pursue their interest develop personal projects, conduct academic research and work on collaborative projects. We found that not many makerspaces were in this space. We wanted to create a space that will aid students, working professionals and academics with a space to learn something new. We consider ourselves a makerspace, mentorspace and mindspace that aims at promoting the maker culture with various projects and workshop programmes.”

She adds, “We have many models. Anyone can walk in, pick up from our collection of tools and try your hand at learning a new skill in many fields with help from experts. We also conduct design-oriented workshops which features everything from metal origami and furniture design to Internet of Things and drone technology.”

Workbench projects, Ulsoor metro station

Three years ago, engineer Pavan Kumar and his wife Anupama Gowda were involved in working on a project developing products in the educational sector. Pavan says, “We were working on creating a math activity centre two years ago. We faced a lot of challenges in finding the right people with. It was at this time that we discovered makerspaces online and decided to set something on our way own. We started at Anupama’s dads garage in the outskirts of the city where we set up a small lab with some essential tools, including basic hand tools and 3D printers. We wanted to help people develop prototypes. The response was very good and we decided to move to a central location and set up the space in Ulsoor near the metro station.”

He contends, “We have a range of companies working with us, including those working in the field of developing human prothestics, solar powered devices, machines working on tidal power and other such creative products. We also let people come in and make things on their own using the devices.”