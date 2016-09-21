Occupation: Head gardener

I have been working in Raj Bhavan for 24 years now. My father, Moses, used to work in the house and after he passed away, I was given a job as a sweeper. Then I was posted in the house for a few years. While working there, I was shifted to the garden and learnt the work while on the job. A gardener called Alex hailing from Munnar used to work here and I learnt most of my work from him.

I found the work absorbing and I learnt to grow roses, anthuriums and orchids, the art of cutting plants into ornamental shapes and caring for plants of many kinds.

I am now the head gardener here with over 20 casual labourers working here to keep the grounds neat and green. Earlier there were more than 30 gardeners on the rolls to take care of the grounds. Almost every one who passes by Raj Bhavan would has seen the name ‘Raj Bhavan’ and the emblem of the Kerala government designed with plants. I did the designing (topiary), planting and cutting of the plants. I have made a boat and other designs too but to see that you have to be invited to the Raj Bhavan on January 26 or August 15. That is when the garden is at its best and it is thrown open to visitors. Flowers of all kinds would be blooming and leafy plants of various kinds would be used to decorate the garden and the interiors of Raj Bhavan.

I enjoy working in the open. It is a pleasure to work amongst plants. My work begins between 6 and 6.30 a.m. and I am in the grounds till 6.30 p.m. We have extensive grounds to look after, two green houses and several varieties of plants. If there are visiting dignitaries such as the President of India or the Prime Minister, we also do up the interiors of the house with fresh plants. During my years here, I have been lucky to see Presidents and Prime Ministers who visit our State.

I live in the quarters allotted for staff working in Raj Bhavan with my wife, Bindu, a homemaker, and two sons. My dream is to educate my children. I am 48 now and I hope to see them in a secure position before I retire. Until recently, I had a lot of debts that I incurred for the treatment of my first wife. However, I lost her and our first born as well. I managed to repay the debts. I am allowed to work outside as well and so I make ends meet. Considering I studied only class seven, I consider myself blessed to have reached this far. Now, I live to see my children have a secure future.

The present Governor is keen on farming and we have an extensive vegetable garden. He has appreciated my work in the vegetable garden. Some months ago, I planted a mango sapling that yields mangoes with ten different flavours. The Governor got it as a gift from Thrissur.

I am busiest during January and August. We buy seasonal flowering plants from reputed nurseries in the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram. The rest of the plants are grown here.

(A column on the men and women who make Thiruvananthapuram what it is)