Cinema Suddi

Bigg Boss Kannada will be back with a bang this October. And for those of you bored of family soaps, there’s a lil friendly ghost on your telly

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 4 to begin

Bigg Boss fans will be rubbing their palms in glee, because Season 4 of Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to begin. For those who love to endlessly watch a bunch of people fight and cry and compete with each other trapped in a house under the watchful eye of a camera, this is surely the “appa of entertainment”. The fact that none of the contestants have been revealed yet has only added to the curiosity around the serial. It will be shot at a set at Innovative Film City, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Hosted by popular Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep again this season, this is turning out to be one of the most successful reality shows in Kannada. Colours Kannada has announced that the show will go on air from October 9. It will be telecast at 9 p.m. every day for about three months.

***

Anjali the friendly ghost

With the obsession for horror and the supernatural remaining a mainstay in Kannada entertainment, specially in films, now it’s the turn of the telly too. But no gory stuff here. Remember this is family entertainment in the TV rooms of homes so you have a cutesy ghost girl now in a new serial in the wings -- Anjali. It’s in fact being targeted at children -- something fun for them to watch as Anjali the angel goes about trying to help people. Directed by Dileep Kumar M.C., the serial is centred around the angelic girl Anjali, played by five-year-old Shritha. Rutu, Shiva Dhwaja and Madhu Hegde and other popular cinema actors are also part of the starcast of the serial. It is produced by Murali of Oggarane Dabbi fame. It will be telecast on Zee Kannada from October 3 at 6 p.m.