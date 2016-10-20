The choice of Italian in the city varies from a menu of handmade pasta to a menu that scores high on vegetarian fare

Craving for Italian? The options are more than one and the sheer variety that will keep food lovers engaged. The Park at Somajiguda is all set for a handmade pasta promotion. To ensure every dish listed out in the menu fits this description, the menu has been kept concise.

Handmade pasta can be very different from store bought pastas, in the way the pasta dishes turn out. These pastas aren’t ready-to-cook, so they take a little more time in preparation.

Chef Mandaar Sukhtankar who is at the helm of things has made sure every bite makes an impression and every pasta is unique in the way it looks and tastes. Everything has been made from scratch in the kitchen by Mandaar and his team. For instance the Fagotelli con zabaglione is perfect for cheese lovers. Its description goes as ‘cheese mousse filled ‘purses’ served with zucchini sauce’. These pasta purses burst, letting out the melted cheese to give you the feel of biting into a mousse.

Chef Mandaar is also very proud of his Tagiolni Neri, which is a squid ink-dyed spaghetti. This is a robust pasta with the strong seafood sauce flavour. Diners who prefer mild flavoured food will find it too strong; they might instead want to look at Storapretti con broccoli e pomodorini cilegini, a hand rolled spaghetti with broccoli and cherry tomatoes that’s quite refreshing.

The next choice would be the Pappardelle di paprika affumicata, ragu bolognese pinoli which is a smoked paprika ribbon, lamb Bolognese sauce with pine nuts.

For desserts, the gelato di tiramisu is a good choice and so is the zuppa inglee.

At Tuscany

There is a strong opinion that an Italian menu does not much to offer for vegetarians. At Tuscany, Hotel Trident, chefs are at work to be fair to vegetarians; they make Italian a pleasant choice for a a group that has both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The vegetarian fare usually lacks behind so Chef Ameya tries to change that with an Aubergine stack with slices of mozzarella and a good drizzle of melted cheese sauce and saffron cream.

Another reason chef Ameya is including more vegetarian in the menu is, he says, because diners consciously want to eat more vegetarian food. Right from the soup to the starters to the light bites, vegetarian is at the forefront. The mushroom cappuccino too finds place on this menu.

The surprise here turns out to be the cheesy beetroot risotto served with juliennes of orange and warm cheesy sauce. The menu is most suitable for this season owing to the abundance of a variety of fresh vegetables required for Italian fare.