I am 50 and went for face tightening at a beauty parlour. Now, I find wrinkles on my face and neck. Please suggest how to get rid of them.

– Chitra

Generally, by 50, signs of ageing become visible. Regular skin care and a healthy lifestyle help rejuvenate the skin. Wipe the skin with chilled rose water and cotton wool after cleansing. Apply sunscreen lotion before going out. Night-time cleansing is important, to remove chemical pollutants and grime deposited during the day. After cleansing, massage the skin with a rich nourishing cream, adding a few drops of water and using upward and outward movements. Wipe off excess cream with moist cotton wool. The skin on the neck is much thinner and ages faster. Massage the neck too, starting from the chin and going downwards, one hand following the other. The pressure should be while going downwards. You can have a professional weekly salon facial with cleansing, nourishing (massage) and toning.

