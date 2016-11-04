Every now and then, makeup artists come out with a brand of products, usually based on years of experience and on what they feel the industry lacks. Most of the time, they put in an amazing array of products that is almost drool-worthy. They know their textures, pigmentation, skin types and what most women want. And out of that, their products are born. So, let me introduce you to some of my personal favourite brands.

By Terry

Started by Terry de Gunzburg, this brand stands for everything I personally love. Natural-looking make-up that is made in conjuncture with ingredients that benefit the skin, all while enhancing a person’s natural look, instead of masking it. Terry is probably most well-known as being Yves Saint Laurent’s International Makeup Designer, followed by International Director of Creating and Marketing, during which time she created the YSL cult classic Touche Éclat. If you are a lover of this product which works like a dream on all skin types, but especially on mature skin, you know for certain this isn’t a brand you miss out on.

Recommendations: The Densiliss Foundation, Baume de Rose and Ombre Blackstar.

Charlotte Tilbury

With the slogan, ‘Give a woman the right makeup and she can conquer the world’, Charlotte Tilbury is all about creating instant confidence and glamour with her make-up. Having worked with everyone from Steven Klein to Kate Moss, with published work in Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ and pretty much every red carpet, Charlotte Tilbury is a powerhouse of a makeup artist. Her products are beautifully curated to suit various iconic looks, each inspired by an actor or model who encompasses the said look.

Recommendations: The iconic Charlotte’s Magic Cream, Goddess Skin Clay Mask, K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Bitch Perfect and The Dolce Vita Palette.

Natasha Denona

Starting out as a dancer-turned-model, who eventually found her way into makeup artistry, Natasha Denona has worked with numerous brand campaigns, winning multiple awards and starting her own Natasha Denona Makeup Academy in Tel Aviv. Her brand revolves around beautiful dewy skin and her products do just that. Her eyeshadows are a dream to work with, and probably the best high-end formula I have tried.

Recommendations: Natasha Denona 5 Pan Eyeshadow palette in 04, Blush Duo in 07 (the perfect highlight and bronzer) and Face Glow Cream Shimmer in 02.

Kevyn Aucoin

A photographer and author, as well as a makeup artist, Kevyn Aucoin’s career is proof that hard work, persistence and passion always pays off. In the 80s, for the first time ever, he created a line of makeup catering to all skin colours, while he was heading Revlon’s Ultima II at the age of 21. The line, called the New Nakeds, featured foundations with yellow undertones (in addition to pink) and neutral shades of browns for deeper skin tones — something that is still used today by prominent brands. After working with supermodel Cindy Crawford, his career boomed. So much so, that he worked on nine Vogue covers in a row, as well as seven Cosmopolitan covers. After working for Shiseido, he eventually launched his own brand. For makeup lovers such as myself, his book The Art of Makeup is a must-have.

Recommendations: Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer, The Sculpting Powder, The Celestial Powder in Candlelight and The Eyelash Curler.

There are so many more brands such as Pixi by Petra, Surratt Beauty, Fiona’ Stiles... but for now, try some of these brands. They’re available on both Cult Beauty and Beauty Bay and certainly worth it.