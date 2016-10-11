Indian seasoning, bite size portions, customised pizzas... the possibilities are endless

Pizza, like all super popular food, is open to innovations. In India we have made it our own ensuring chicken tikka and paneer do a tango with oregano and jalepenos. Bengaluru, as always, is at the forefront of food innovation. Apart from the big brand names, here are some other pizzerias in the city, which promise delicious pies.

Crunch Pizza

712, 5th Main Road, Indiranagar

This the place to head to if you are ravenous at 2 am as it is open 24 by 7. Reasonably priced, Crunch Pizza lets you choose between quarter, half and full so you can try different types of pizzas. The dragon chicken pizza is a must eat.

Shiv Sagar

No 5 Narayan Pillai Street, Commercial street.

The pizzas here are the ultimate comfort food, reminding one of the goodness of mom’s cooking. Though there are not many options, the available ones are mouth-watering. The chilli corn pizza is an all-time favourite. The location of the restaurant in the middle of Commercial Street guarantees an instant pick me up for tired shoppers.

Onesta

562, 8th Main, 4th Block, Koramangala

CMH Road, Indiranagar

The speciality here are the six-inch pizzas, bite-size portions that allow one to indulge without feeling guilty, and unlimited options at a very reasonable price. While, prawn and pizza might seem unlikely for most of us, Onesta perfectly blends the two with prawn pesto. With a slightly crunchy base and cheese melting in your mouth, Onesta delivers on every count.

Glen’s Bake House

No 297,100 Feet Road, Indiranagar.

This favourite hangout of college students, Glen’s Bake House looks like a European café. Their speciality is build your own pizza where you can choose from a variety of bases and toppings for your very own customised pizza.