Ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali on spreading harmony through music

Ghulam Ali continues to strike a chord with listeners. Be it “Chupke Chupke” or “Hungama hai Kyon Barpa”, his ghazals are the high points of most cultural events in colleges and universities. The maestro was recently in Noida to launch his son Aamir Ghulam Ali’s new single, ‘Nahin Milna’ under the T-series banner.

Here he talks about the contemporary music scene, cultural harmony and taking ghazal to the West.

Excerpts:

How would you place ghazal in today’s musical scenario where Urdu is facing a decline?

I cannot preach anyone on what sort of song one should listen. But I can definitely say that ghazal is not facing any competition from any other genre as its forte is its meaningful shayari which can connect with anyone. It is so universal that a person who does not know Urdu can gain pleasure out of it because of the way it is presented and accompanying music. I agree that Urdu is witnessing a hard time and its effect is seen on ghazal also but I believe that it has a shelf life and as it is soothing to the ears; its popularity will again rise with time. Taking into consideration contemporary situations where the lyrics of rap are on everyone’s lips, the onus also lies on ghazal singer to present the poetry in such an easy way that it should connect to each strata of society and not only those who are ardent listeners of ghazals. The simple the art, the more it will connect.

Your recent performance at the Sankat Mochan Mandir in Varanasi conveyed a message of harmony as bhajan singing has always remained an integral part of Hindustani music.

The legend of Hindustani music, Hazrat Amir Khusrau wrote a number of bhajans in praise of Krishna. Bhajan as a form pleases me in the same way as ghazals and thumri are close to my heart. The style of presentation of any art must be modern so that the younger crowd can relate to it too but one should not compromise upon the basic elements which should be maintained.

Can you recall the time when you first came here to record for Nikaah?

I was introduced with my first performance at the Ashok Hotel’s convention hall where I was received warmly. At the same trip, when I was in Mumbai, I received a call from Mohammed Rafi sahab who invited me for breakfast at his home and sent a car for me at my hotel. When I reached his home, he himself came to receive me and later in our talks he added that although world listens to me but I listen to your ghazals. That was one of the best compliments I had received in my life time. I was also very close to Jagjit Singhji who used to talk with me in Punjabi and we shared good moments together. So I am always welcomed in India.

As far as the change in Bollywood music is concerned, when I started, the emphasis was more on melody and harmony along with the lyrics but there is a shift to beat now where hook lines are getting popular, not the song. In my view, such songs do not have a shelf life but in between all these, some good soulful songs are also coming which will remain for long because of their purity.

Your popularity suggests that culture has succeeded where the diplomacy has failed.

Whatever music can do, it is doing its work and that can be seen by the popularity of work at both sides of the border. Music can help increase the understanding of each other’s sentiments as it is about emotions. And emotions of people are the same no matter what their language and culture is. Spreading harmony should be the concern of an artist amidst all the political drama. “Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa” which was fit for the situation in Mumbai (when his concert was cancelled) but I think some hungama should be there (laughs). There are two kinds of people. One, who like to spread happiness around the world and the other who put all their efforts in creating hatred among others. Both will do their work but the art will continue as it has been continuing for centuries.

That suggests music transcends the borders.

I am very happy that I have got an opportunity of taking ghazals to various parts of the world and in that process I have realised that if you do not dilute your way of presentation, which you have received from your elders, then everyone will praise it. Individuality of any art form stands out. When I was singing in the U.K. for a public transmission, one of the journalistswrote that ‘I do not get a single word of what he sings but my ears feel pleasure of listening it.’ This proves that emotions remain the same everywhere, and all an artist has to do is to evoke them.