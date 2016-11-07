As India gets ready to host FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, Shaji Prabhakaran’s “Back To The Roots” details the roadmap to make football a major game in India

Football is a beautiful game. Pele played it beautifully. So did Maradona. And now Messi. We are time and again reminded that India is a sleeping giant as far as football is concerned. But the game continues to languish despite the best efforts of its well-wishers.

Lack of infrastructure and talent are a distressing combination that confronts those wanting to help India improve its football image. Shaji Prabhakaran is one such official dedicated to make things work. His offering, in the shape of a path-breaking work on football in India, painstakingly presents the harsh realities of the game’s future and suggests remedies too.

“Back To The Roots, A definite Guide To Grassroots & Football Development”, published by Roli Books, is Prabhakaran’s hard work and experience excellently translated into a guide for those associated with the game in India. It will be launched in Delhi today by stalwarts like I. M. Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia, Jo Paul Ancheri, Bruno Coutinho and Deepak Mandal.

Prabhakaran, a Development Officer with FIFA, wanted to share wisdom acquired over a period of time. “The major inspiration behind writing this book was to share my experience and knowledge which I gained in last more than 20 years in football. It is for all those who invest a significant time of their life for football development with their hard-earned money. My idea was that even if small percentage would benefit from my book then it will only add value to football,” says Prabhakaran.

In 10 chapters, Prabhakaran details the roadmap to make football a major game in India. His assessment is realistic. “Football in India is on the rise after more than two decades of slump. It is attracting serious investments from many quarters and particularly in last four years there has been a significant spurt in football development initiatives in Indian football, which is very encouraging and as India is going to host first ever World Cup on its soil, the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017.”

What makes him so confident? “The best example of Indian football’s rise is Bengaluru FC playing the AFC Cup 2016 final. Indian football has to find an appropriate solution to put a very good competitive league structure in place which would strengthen the domestic club football scenario significantly and that would ultimately help in forming a very competitive national team. Indian football is in a development stage and it has the potential and capacity to further attract higher investments.”

Even though tournaments within India have dwindled alarmingly, India will play host to the World U-17 Cup. Prabhakaran views it positively, “India stands to benefit in multiple ways by staging the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017. It is going to be the first World Cup for India, be it as a host or as a participant. The stadiums which are under refurbishment and the 24 training pitches which are newly constructed, are all going to add tremendous value to Indian football during and post the World Cup. Further, the entire country, particularly the significant youth population will get motivated to be part of football because of this mega youth competition. Overall, the legacy the world cup would leave will positively impact the game in India and no doubt, grassroots to professional football including women's football would benefit.”

Prabhakaran is convinced that the future is bright for Indian football. “Football is already popular among youth and the popularity of the game would only grow and there is every possibility that one of the Indian players in next 5-7 years will be signed by the top European club and play in the top leagues of Europe. If that happens, then trust me, we will see even larger initiatives in Indian football and India might turn to be a global talent hub in next 15 years. Overall, I can see all positives for Indian football going forward. It is important for all the stakeholders to work as one with a common vision and long term plan to take Indian football forward with a greater thrust and focus.”

What does the book convey? “It very clearly signifies the importance of football development and provides an insight about various aspects of football development. I have put lot of stress on strengthening grassroots football and that is key to securing better future of football in the world and more importantly, development work should never stop and for me football development is one of the best humanitarian works because it touches so many lives. I have seen how football turns the life from complete despair to hope and a story of success,” Prabhakaran concludes.

A Johan Cryuff quote at the beginning of the book sums up the game so beautifully. “Playing football is very simple, but playing simple football is the hardest thing there is.” Prabhakaran’s effort is to drive home this precise point through his immensely researched book for young fans and established coaches of football.