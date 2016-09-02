Chumaduthaangi Kavala Samskarika Idam is evolving as a vibrant cultural forum

It was in June this year that the capital city got a new performance space - Chumaduthaangi Kavala, a small landscaped space between Spencer Junction and University College, where there is a heritage chumaduthaangi.

A group of artists and art lovers formed a group called Chumaduthaangi Kavala Samskarika Idam that conducts art and cultural events at the space.

Chumaduthaangi was a common sight in erstwhile Travancore. It was built to help vendors who once used to walk to the market, carrying products or agricultural produce on their head, These granite structures were a place to keep their burden and take rest before they proceeded on their journey. The particular stand and its premises were given a makeover as part of the road widening and beautification work.

“Some of us used to meet up regularly at Indian Coffee House in the vicinity and would later gather on the chumaduthaangi. We discussed everything under the sun while sitting there. All of us are part of Manaveeyam Theruvorakoottam that has been holding weekly programmes at Manaveeyam Veedhi. We felt that this space was apt for small events and thus we made it a mini-performance space,” says actor Krishnan Balakrishnan.

The first programme had C.Y. Balan reciting verses from his new book Idam Valam on June 22. Concerts, film screenings and memorials followed.

“When we announce an event, usually on Facebook, 20 to 25 people turn up without fail. It is a platform for writers, poets, artists and creative people who otherwise don’t get an opportunity to showcase their talent,” Krishnan says. The programmes are scheduled on working days, since Manaveeyam Veedhi hosts programmes on Sundays.

The forum is working on a project to provide a resting place under the shade of the trees that line the footpath near the University College. Contact: 9446845751

On September 4, the forum, in association with Artfaktory, screens the movie Avalkkoppam, directed by Prathap Joseph, at Lenin Balavadi, Vazhuthacaud, at 6.45 p.m.