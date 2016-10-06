The long weekend in Chennai promises to be filled with some Durga Pujo fun and festivities. PRIYADARSHINI PAITANDY has a round up

West Bengal is in a frenzy, after all Durga Puja is here. While the pandals are jostling for attention trying to outdo the other with innovative themes, one of them has managed to create a pandal inspired by Madam Tussauds museum. You can click selfies with Mahatma Gandhi, Sachin Tendulkar, Barack Obama, Cristiano Ronaldo and a host of other celebrities. Too bad, we won’t get to see such opulent themes and décor here, but thankfully, we still do have enough pandals to soak in the atmosphere of Durgotsav. With the festivities starting today (it’s followed by Ashtami, Nabami and Dashami), here’s a compilation of what’s happening around the city this year.

Dakshini Society

Anna Nagar

At Dakshini Society, the celebrations are in the 22nd year. It started as a gathering for homesick Bengalis, and today, they refer to themselves as a family rather than members of an association. There are 110 families who are part of it, and together they plan and put together four days of food, entertainment and, of course, pujo. “Last year, we received 600 people. This year, since it’s over a long weekend, we are expecting a higher number of footfalls... nearly 800 people,” says Partha Ray, secretary, food and catering sub-committee of Dakshini Society.

Every morning starts with the Pushpanjali at 10.30 a.m. Today, at 11.30 a.m., a bunch of members will compete in the dhunuchi naach competition. This is where enthusiasts hold earthen pots of burning coconut husk and dhuno that lets out a smoky fragrance and manoeuvre it with great flair, carrying out a host of gravity-defying acts. Intrigued visitors too can try their hand at it. But be careful, you do not want to mess up your new outfit. In the evening, there will be cultural programmes, including a tribute to Salil Chowdhury, followed by a Bengali play.

On Ashtami, the bhog unites all. The menu comprises hinger kochuri, cholar dal, Kashmiri aloor dum, tomato and amshotto chutney, dorbesh and mishti doi. Catch Rabindranath Tagore’s Pujarini, a dance drama performed by members.

On Nabami, in between eating delicious street food from Kolkata, also work your grey cells at the quiz show that’s open to all. The evening has performances by Moitreyi (the ladies wing of Dakshini), and a music performance by the Youth wing. The evening ends with a DJ belting out the latest hits... see if you can get a member to sneak you in.

On Dashami, it’s the usual bisarjan and sindoor khela and your last chance to grab that plate of mochar chop and sweets from the stall from Kolkata.

Contact: 2621 5437

The Bengal Association

T. Nagar

It’s going to be four busy days in the kitchen at The Bengal Association. Eight cooks are hard at work, stirring large ladles in even larger pots of khichuri. “We are expecting 2,500 people for bhog. The number will be especially high on Ashtami, as it falls on a Sunday... we are prepared for it,” says Moloy Ray, secretary, The Bengal Association. Bhog is served on all puja days and starts by 12.30 in the afternoon. There are six to seven batches every day and each batch seats around 140 people. “On Ashtami alone, it goes up to 10 batches and sometimes lunch goes on till 5 p.m.,” he adds.

Every morning, the puja starts at 8 a.m., followed by pushpanjali at 10.30 a.m. The evenings have a host of music-heavy events lined up. Winners of the previous season of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will perform on Nabami; these are open only to the members. But there are competitions such as alpana and conch blowing on Monday that’s open to all. And on Dashami, after sindoor khela, the immersion procession starts at 3 p.m.

This is the association’s 83rd year of pujo. While the pujo and the associated rituals are the main focus for many, food too plays an important role. There are a few who plan their pandal visits according to what’s available where. This is for their benefit — Khaas Khabar from Kolkata brings an array of Bengali sweets such as cham cham, jolbhora sandesh, roshogolla, langcha... The other stalls will offer Bengali style biryani with large chunks of potato, samosas, rolls, phuchka, aloo papdi chaat, luchi ghugni and more.

Contact: 2834 0557

South Madras Cultural Association

Besant Nagar

A 12-ft statue of Goddess Durga and her children overlook the crowded pandal. Everybody is dressed in their new clothes, some busily clicking selfies. Nearly 80,000 to a lakh people partake in the festivities here. This also includes out-of-towners. Apart from Pushpanjali and bhog, Ashtami will see a drama group from Kolkata performing a play called Prostab. On Nabami and Dashami, the SMCA choir and members will perform a variety of programmes.

This is SMCA’s 38th year, and all through the years, it’s the macher jhol and mishti that have been a hit with most of the visitors. This year, there will be around 30 food stalls offering Kolkata’s famed street food. Tuck into chops, cutlets, churmur, shingara... but make sure you have space for chowmein and biryani too.

Contact: 2445 1395

Dakshin Chennai Prabasi Cultural Association

OMR

It’s a carnival atmosphere at the lawns of Gem Inn Resort. There’s entertainment, live shows, music and food stalls and, of course, the deity. “The theme this year is Incredible India and Unity in Diversity,” says Sonali Boral, communications head of the organisation.

Children will put up a show tonight, which will be followed by a fashion show and a music event. On Ashtami, catch Rabindranath Tagore’s Bir Purush that will be performed by the members on Ashtami. And on Nabami, it’s time to shake a leg to the DJ’s tunes and try your hand at dandiya as well. For the competitive lot, there’s drawing, candle lighting and conch blowing, musical chairs and a fancy dress contest.

Among the food stalls this year is Abar Khaabo, a new Bengali outlet serving traditional delicacies. Other than that, there are the usual pizzas, rolls, fragrant kochuri and pots of gleaming pink mishti doi.

Contact: 98405 90916

Uttoron Bengali Cultural Association

Chennerkuppam, Poonamallee

This one is the youngest of all the Bengali associations.

It started in 2012 and has been organising Durga Pujo celebrations ever since. After sculptors working on it for 25 days, the 7-ft idol of the goddess is finally ready. The festivities are already under way.

While there are no food stalls, the committee here has planned different menus for the bhog every afternoon and night. “It’s a vegetarian menu. On Friday, it’s khichuri, brinjal fry, cauliflower and chutney, and in the evening, we will serve rice with potato fry, peas dal, cabbage and vegetable gravy. It’s a purely Bengali meal,” says Shivshankar Rai, treasurer. On other days, there is radhaballavi, aloor dum, pulao, paneer, vegetable fried rice, aloo mutter and chutney.

While many people throng the venue for pushpanjali in the mornings, the Sandhi Puja, where the goddess is prayed to with 108 lotus flowers, is just as popular. It takes place on Ashtami evening and goes on for three to four hours.

Contact: 76677 91999

Bihar Chaupal Chennai

Lloyds Road

The idol of Goddess Durga will be unveiled tomorrow. Other than the rituals, the association will also have a food festival serving the best of Bihari cuisine. Yes, there will be piping hot Litti Chokha. In a bid to give people an idea of Indian mythology, a book with the compilation of 11 Hindu mythological stories will be released. There will also be a cooking competition on Saturday, followed by children’s events such such as doha recitation, dance and fancy dress competition on Sunday. Bihar’s popular Mithila painting will also be on display. And if you’ve still not had time to go shopping, they’ve got that covered with a sari stall that will be up between Saturday and Monday.

Contact: 9940 363093