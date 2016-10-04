As dandiya events pick up momentum, deejays gear up to create electrifying notes

HYDERABAD: For the huge base of dandiya enthusiasts, the clear and sunny skies have brought in the much-needed cheer. Four days of Dasara have gone by and the fervour is steadily building up at different venues across Hyderabad. People of all ages across different communities are gearing up to play garba and skilfully wield the dance sticks for dandiya. At DJ Kim Thomas’s house, musical sound emanates from different corners.

This is the deejay’s sixth dandiya year and he speaks of the spectacle witnessed each year. “It is a lovely place to be and see a mixed blend of people,” he smiles. “Preparation for these sessions are taken very seriously. Men, women and children come groomed and in their finest clothes. While most step in and dance with the crowd, their family members relax, watch performances and soak in the atmosphere.” He observes how these nights are a perfect occasion for families to come together. “Party-hoppers are seen with friends, spouse or girl/boyfriend at club parties. Dandiya is for the parivaar,” he shares and adds, “There is no liquor at these events and families including the kids and elderly come together. It is a celebration of togetherness,” he points out.

Namdhari Surat Singh Malhotra equates dandiya events to a mela. “Someone recently commented that it has become a picnic spot. I told them, ‘it is a mela’; A meeting ground where one socialises and meets people from all walks of life. The mood is upbeat and chatter fills the air,” he states. His company has been organising dandiya events for 15 years now and he recalls how the place was earlier a matchmaking event. “Originally garba was a social requirement. It was a socio-religious and matchmaking event where eager parents selected brides and grooms. Now it has become more cosmopolitan.”

DJ Rishabh Jain reveals how the festival is not limited to one kind of music. “A few years ago, I performed at ISB. The night was special because the group played dandiya not only to Indian beats but also to international music.” It is also an opportunity for new singers to showcase their talent. “Dandiya events have bigger sound systems and better infrastructure. Emerging singers add to the flavour of the festival as they sing some popular Gujarati folk songs in a refreshed tone,” he says.

DJ Kim mixes Bollywood numbers and looks forward for the real big days from October 8 to 10.

“That is when the dandiya fever hits the peak,” he points out. Also looking forward to those three days is DJ Piyush Bajaj who is performing in the city. He is arriving with bouquet of Bollywood songs which are remixed with popular beats. “A lot of homework goes into creating new remixes; different moods and songs,” he says. The event begins with a live band performance and will later see Piyush jamming along with dhol artiste Aflam Punjabi.

Rishabh feels dandiya is best enjoyed with a live band. “But I also feel people enjoy having deejays because he can add an unusual set of music for people to dance. It also gives a live band some time to rest and and perform better.”

As people bask in the richness of festive culture, deejays promise happy memories to take back home from Navratri celebrations.

Mix the tunes

Malhari - Bajirao Mastani

Nagada sang dol - Galiyon ki Raasleela Ramleela

Vithal Vithal Vithala - Falguni Pathak

Pari hun main (new version) - Falguni Pathak

Dholi taro dhol baaje - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam