An Apte choice

Radhika Apte on working with Rajinikanth and more

When you greet her as ‘Kumudhavalli’, Radhika Apte breaks into an instant smile.

Back in Bombay, she’s known for working in author-backed roles, but in Chennai, she’s happy being Kumudhavalli, the woman Kabali adored. The actress, recently in the city for the launch of the new Audi A4, took time off for a quick chat with MetroPlus on her experience shooting with Rajinikanth and life ahead…

Kabali has changed the fortunes of the crew who’ve fulfilled their dream of acting in a Rajini film. What has it done to Radhika Apte’s career?

It was certainly a very big film for me. After all, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me, especially because it was opposite Rajinikanth. I’ve learnt a lot from him.

Rajini is working with director Ranjith yet again. Are you part of that project too?

I don’t know yet. But yes, I’d like to be in the film.

How did you react to looking at yourself as Kumudhavalli, in sarees and in an 80s look?

It was quite new for me, but I love that era. That’s an integral part of my childhood. It reminds me of my mother’s generation and so has a sentimental value attached to it.

You had a lot of challenges — the language and the issues spoken about in the film. How did you prepare for it?

Ranjith helped me by giving me a detailed background about the storyline and gave me all my lines in advance. His assistant, Jenny, helped me with the Tamil diction. It was due to their assistance that I could pull it off.

One incident during the shoot that will remain in your mind…

Obviously, my memories of working with Rajinikanth; there were so many days when we just used to sit and chat about life and films.

But the most stressful day was while shooting a sequence in Malaysia; the temperature was high and I was wearing a saree that was soaked with sweat. The scene also required me to fall on the ground, making it one of the most stressful days.

What about the scene when you get back with Kabali after many years? That, according to many, is the most touching moment in the film…

The credit for that goes to director Ranjith, really. He has a very emotional connect with that scene. He explained that connection and told me why it was important that it come out well. I really empathised with him and it was due to him that I got into that zone.

Ahalya, your short film, made people sit up and take notice of you. What’s the scope for short films in India?

While shorts have been made for ages, the platform that audiences are watching them on have changed now… they prefer watching something on their phones and laptops. And, since no one has the time, they prefer smaller web series and films than they did, say, a decade ago.

You’ve had your fair share of controversies. How do you react when something like that comes along?

I don’t.

You’ve an interesting line-up in terms of projects…

While Parched is releasing on September 23, Bombariya will hit screens later this year. I have already finished shooting for Ghoul and The Ashram, both international projects. While the former is in the action-horror genre, the latter, a spiritual-thriller, boasts a great star cast.

Have you found time to indulge in dancing, your other passion?

I’ve had no time in the last two years. In fact, for my birthday, which was a few days ago, I had a working day, dubbing and rehearsing for a dance tribute to Asha Bhosle. Now that I’ve taken a small break, I’d like to go for some classes.

Are you into cars? You’re here to launch one.

I’m not much of an automobile person, but I’m quite fascinated with brands, with respect to phones and cars.