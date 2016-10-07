Stave off hunger and get fresh barottas delivered to your doorstep

Everyone loves a good barotta. And the best ones usually come from a favourite neighbourhood joint where a “master” expertly makes the dough and stretches and rolls it into individual coils, which are given a glistening coat of oil (of unknown origin). Once an order comes through, they are flattened and cooked to flaky perfection: crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.

For those who have a hankering for this flatbread, city-based Barottas offers an easy option to get some. The delivery-only model offers a range of hygienically-made barottas (if the name wasn’t clear enough ). Apart from this, they also offer soups, starters, curries, biryani, and traditional drinks and desserts.

The menu features a healthier version of the traditional Madurai barotta, made with special-purpose flour (a kind of whole wheat), classic wheat barotta, veechu and egg veechu barotta and wheat coin barotta.

They are delivered hot — which helps if the office air-conditioning is set to Siberian temperatures — and come with a salna. There’s the usual kothu barotta in chicken and egg variants, which are mildly spiced.

For those who want something a little different, there is chicken-stuffed roti canai, creamy garlic chicken roti canai, mutton roti canai, honey and barbecue chicken stuffed barottas. Vegetarians can opt for the mozzarella cheese-covered or cheese-burst corn barottas. If you have an extreme sweet tooth, try the strawberry barotta, or the frankly bizarre halwa barotta combination. And if you’ve no worries about your arteries getting clogged or your waistline growing, order the deep-fried barotta or a milkmaid-stuffed one.

You can also make your own meal combo, where you can pick a starter, main course, soup/curry and dessert; all combos come with raitha and salna and some also have bottled tender coconut water.

The packaging is neat, and is convenient when you’re eating at your desk. The variety is appealing, but could do with more offbeat vegetarian offers.