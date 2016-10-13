Intense narratives

The much-talked about ‘Biriyani’ and six other short stories are in this collection.

Biriyani, Santosh Aechikkaanam, Rs. 90

In a nutshell

Ninety short mystic poems.

Hridayathinte Viral Thottoraal..., Shameer Pattarumadom, Rs. 90

Candid verses

The poems target the dark side of society - religious, political and social.

Kottayam Christuvum Mattu Kavithakalum, Ajeesh Dasan, Rs. 100

Acts on stage

A compilation of five one-act plays that won honours at school youth festivals.

Kaantharipponnu, Sivadas Poyilkavu, Rs. 110

Weaving a tale

A novel with a fine blend of imagination, history and myth, writes George Onakkoor in the foreword.

Adhiniveshaanantharam, Perayam Sreekumar, Rs. 100

For the little ones

‘Manassinte Vishappu’ and ‘Malayalathinte Ruchi’ are children’s articles that talk about the reading habit and the importance of the mother tongue.

Manassinte Vishappum Malayalathinte Ruchiyum, Dr. Ezhumattoor Rajaraja Varma, Rs. 40

Building homes

A comprehensive work on history of housing, construction methods, materials used and housing culture.

Parppidam, C. V. Ananda Bose, Rs. 1,200

