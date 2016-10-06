Majrooh Sultanpuri and S.D. Burman not only shared a common birthday but also a musical sensibility whereby simple, common day expressions were wrapped in delightfully catchy tunes.

The feather soft voice of Talat Mehmood is sheer delight on any occasion. But listening to his all time classic “Jalte Hain Jiske Liye Teri Aankhon Ke Diye” provides an inexpressible joy that only sublime music can bestow. While Talat’s love ballad from “Sujaata” recently brought back vivid images of one of the most outstanding scenes from Indian cinema, it also magnified how good poetry unfolds profound truth of life with effortless ease. And suddenly, it dawned upon me that October 1 had a special significance as it was the birth date of Majrooh Sultanpuri and Sachin Dev Burman, the writer as well as the composer of the enchanting song, who not only shared their birthday but also shared their crafts to give us some of the most lilting hits of all time!

There have been several famous poet–composer teams in Hindi cinema like Shailendra-Hasrat Jaipuri-Shankar Jaikishan, Raja Mehndi Ali Khan-Madan Mohan, S. H. Behari-O. P. Nayyar or Shakeel Badayuni-Naushad with memorable songs of all hues and colours to their credit. Yet, the duo of Majrooh Sultanpuri and Sachin Dev Burman has not been spoken of in the same breath probably because both

these masters have given equally outstanding creations with their other compatriots also. So while Majrooh was equally poetically inclined with Nayyar (”Aar Paar” and “CID”), Madan Mohan (”Aakhri Dao” and “Dastak”), Laxmikant Pyarelal (”Dosti” and “Wapas”), Rahul Dev Burman (”Teesri Manzil” and “Mere Jeevan Saathi”) and youngsters like Jatin-Lalit or Anand-Milind, Sachinda could spin hummable hits equally well with Sahir Ludhianvi (”Baazi” and “Pyaasa”), Shailendra (”Bandini” and “Guide”), Hasrat Jaipuri (”Ziddi” and “Tere Ghar Ke Saamne”), Kaifi Azmi (”Kaagaz Ke Phool”) and Anand Bakshi (”Aradhana”). But take the nostalgic journey down Hindi film song tracks and we become aware that some of our most easily remembered songs are by the Majrooh – Burman Dada combine!

Whether it was a romantic number, comic song or a pathos-ridden ballad, the duo brought forth a wonderful weave of meaningful poetry and music that compelled attention. Amongst the finest gems that still make audiences listen, sing, feel and savour them in their heart with immense satisfaction, the duos’ creations overwhelm everyone with a soft, sweet feeling that one is afraid to share and yet not too inclined to store alone in the bosom.

Listen to their earliest “Chaand Phir Nikla” or “Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega” (”Paying Guest”) or probably the last of their creations “Teri Bindiya Re” from “Abhimaan” and you are astounded by the sheer range of songs that are suited to everyone’s taste. From naughty, saucy, peppy and frothy to foot tapping and hummable, if most songs are still alive and fresh in people’s ears, it is because of their appeal in terms of the thought as well as the musical content. Check for yourself, “Udhar Tum Haseen Ho, Idhar Dil Jawaan Hai” (”Mr & Mrs. 55”) seems as modern today as when it was created for young lovers about six decades ago. Or take “Bachpan Ke Din Bhi Kya Din The” (”Sujaata”) which transports everyone to his or her infancy when all of us had our reasons for small joys and little woes (”Chhotee Chottee Khushee, Chhote Chote The Ghum”).

If Majrooh brings alive the longing for the blissful childhood, Burman conveys its pace, lilt and verve by the perfect use of piano notes alongside the voices of Geeta Dutt and Asha Bhosle. In fact, Asha’s humming interventions are the soul of this melody as it illustrates Nutan’s suppressed longing for love and freedom just as Geeta’s verve perfectly expounds the fragrant breeziness of Shashikala’s character

From screen to ears, it is a marvellous trajectory of a ‘lethal weapon’ that pierces the heart yet compounds our enjoyment! Perhaps, it would not be wrong to say that the duo’s remarkable synergies gave rise to many such ‘lethal weapons of mass attraction’ that never failed to leave their imprint on the listeners’ ears!

We listen regularly and still yearn for melodies like “Hai Apna Dil to Awaara” (”Solva Saal”), “Hum Bekhudi Mein Tum Ko Pukare Chale Gaye” (”Kala Paani”), “Ik Ladki Bheegi Bhaagee Si” (”Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi”), “Deewana Mastana Hua Dil”, “Chal Ri Sajni Ab Kya Soche” and “Saathi Na Koi Manzil” (”Bombai Ka Babu”), “Na Tum Hamein Jaano” ( “Baat Ek Raak Ki”), “Aise To Na Dekho”, “Kahin Bekhayaal Hokar” and “Arey Yaar Meri Tum Bhi Ho Gazab” (”Teen Devian”). The common thread in most of Majrooh – Burman Dada creations is that the simple, common day expressions are wrapped in delightfully catchy tunes that are easy to render by common people. It is not that the verses are devoid of meaningful poetry; in fact, many deeply philosophical ideas are ensconced in uncomplicated terminology.

Take for example the opening lines of Asha’s evergreen number from “Jewel Thief” and you have an ordinary conversational piece “Raat Akeli Hai, Bujh Gaye Diye, Aake Mere Paas, Kano Mein Mere, Jo Bhi Chahe Kahiye, Jo Bhi Chahe Kahiye” converted in to a masterpiece by the duo! Similarly, if Majrooh is able to piece Italian phrase "Tu Mi Piaci, Cara Hun Hun" alongside "Salaam Lo Hamara Hun Hun Shukriya" in the opening verse of "Bewqoof" song, it is with Burman’s nifty sense of harmonisation! Seasoned observers say Burman made musical pieces for particular situations and Majrooh was his perfect partner as he was gifted with the unique ability to string lyrics upon the musical fabric.

But whatever the technique or manner in which the duo crafted the songs, what is to be admired is the dexterity of their individual talents that fused together in harmony, leaving behind an enormous reservoir of musical entertainers for listeners.

If after all these years, we still yearn and call “Dil Pukare, Aare Aare”, it does reveal that the duo will be cherished not just this birthday but many more ages to come.