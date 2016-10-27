Mythology came alive through the nritta and abhinaya of emerging artistes at the Vempati Chinna Satyam Jayanthi Nrithyothsavam.

HYDERABAD: Kuchipudi maestro Vempati Chinna Satyam Jayanthi Nrithyothsavam saw young talents come alive at Kalabharati Visakhapatnam. With a sprinkle of Kathak and Bharatanatyam performances, this three-day festival of dance featured by and large Kuchipudi performances, where mostly emerging artistes showcased their talent. The fest being in the name of the maestro, the pervasive air of reverence to him was palpable all around especially in the enchanting presentations.

It was truly a sincere and committed effort by the young talents to take up intricate and demanding pieces which stood well delineated both in nritta and abhinaya. Be it an invocatory or a demanding ashtapadi, each of the presentations was remarkable in its aesthetic appeal. Mythology forms an eternal fountainhead for themes for Indian classical dances and this fest reinforced that, with their appealing expression drawing applause.

On Jaganmohana



Dancers revel in the portrayal of Lord Krishna and the presentation of Jaganmohana of Purandaradasa brought out the divine play the Lord in gestural vocabulary well.

The way the toddler Krishna showed the entire universe to Yasoda in his tiny mouth and other charms of his early life at Repalle were elaborated in the idiom of dance well. While popular Marakathamanimayachela of Oothukadu Venkata Subbaiyer describes the Lord in gem studded garments, Jayadeva’s ashtapadi depicts the romantic shades of madhura bhakthi in the raasaleela of Radha and Krishna.

Both these pieces were presented with aplomb focusing on subtle shades of emotive aspects of the lyrical content.

On Ranjanimala



Ranjanimala, a piece, that sought to describe Goddess Devi as Ranjani, Megharanjani and Janaranjani dealt with various facets of the Goddess Devi’s grace and grandeur and her celestial beauty.In an optimum blend of good expression and fine foot work, it evoked warm response. Kamakshi sthuthi was another piece that presented the celestial nature of the Goddess Kamakshi that shields the devotees and destroys demonic forces.

Anjana Ramesh, Lakshmi Sankar, Desiraju Kironmayi, Manojita Saha, Divya Nataraj, Soma Ghosh and others took part in the fest. Visakha Art and Dance Association (VADA) hosted the event.