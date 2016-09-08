Features » Friday Review

HYDERABAD, September 8, 2016
Updated: September 8, 2016 16:45 IST

Conflict of generations

A scene from ‘Meevente Memuntam’.
Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam
A scene from 'Meevente Memuntam'.
‘Meevente Memuntam’ enacted the tussle between youthful independence and experience of parents.

HYDERABAD: Imbued with an idealistic view of the world, young minds prefer to take decisions independent of parental influence. However crucial decisions need to be based on real world experience to be fruitful. The crucial role that parents play in this, especially in matrimonial matters, formed the nucleus of the plot for the play Meevente Memuntam (We will be with you).

Set against the backdrop of well-knit family of protagonist Rama Rao, the narrative focused on the conflict of minds between the naive and the experienced. Rama Rao is a doting father and his wife Damayanthi is of the same hue. Their children Raja and Aparanji are no different in their filial love. However, when the parents are about to fix a good matrimonial alliance, Aparanji reveals that she is in love with her classmate and leaves home lending a deaf ear to sane parental counsel.

Even before the parents can recover from this rude shock, , Raja gets entangled in the honey-trap of a call girl who sweet talks him to transfer his property in her name. Beguiled by her, he even stoops to almost manhandle his parents. In the nick of the moment, his US-based maternal uncle chips in and sets things right. Meanwhile Aparanji is conned and realizes her folly. Thus the repentant children return to their parents saying 'Meevante Memuntam'

This otherwise run of the mill narrative sustained the interest merely on the strength of emotive shades of dialogue and histrionic talent of the team. The poignancy of the daughter leaving home in a huff, the agony of a mother seeing her son’s ruin were remarkable for the emotive appeal.

Director-playwright P Siva Prasad donned the role of Rama Rao with ease. K Vijaya Lakshmi portrayed Damayanthi in her inimitable way. V Nancharaiah sparkled in his comic cameo. Oleti Shankar, Adinarayana, Sangameshwara Rao, K.V.B Aachari, T. Apparao,V. Anjusri and T. Mary did well.

K V Memorial Arts Association staged the play under the aegis of Visakha Music and Dance Academy at Kalabharati Visakhapatnam.

