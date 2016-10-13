‘Garuda Garva Bhangam’, a new play in the Kathakali repertoire, was successfully staged in Thrissur.

New productions and experimentations in Kathakali have become common in recent times. The latest in this series is ‘Garuda Garva Bhangam’, a three-and-a half hour play scripted by Vinod Kumar Mukundan, known for his work ‘Radhamadhavam’.

‘Garuda Garva Bhangam’ was presented in Thrissur recently. It might be remembered that an Ottan Thullal version of the story had been attempted earlier.

The plays deals with an episode involving Lord Krishna, Hanuman, Garuda, and Krishna’s wives Rukmini and Bhama. It is about how pride is vanquished and the haughty are taught a lesson in humility.

Garuda, known for his arrogance and speed, learns humility at the hands of Hanuman and so does Bhama.

Divided into six scenes, the play choreographed by Kalamandalam Balasubramanian was rich in the intrinsic ingredients of Kathakali. Purappad, in which Krishna appears with Bhama and Rugmini, was noteworthy for the captivating delineation of nature by Krishna (Balasubramanian). His subtle movements and kalasams were graceful. A short Kummi was an attraction.

The remaining part of the scene that included padams of Bhama and Rugmini could have been shorter.

Hanuman’s ‘thantedattam’ and encounter with Garuda were well executed. Krishna’s advice to Garuda and Bhama marks the denouement.

The script was mainly dialogue-oriented and therefore provided minimum scope for abhinaya. Moreover, absence of emotive contexts was a major lacuna. Yet, meticulous selection of ragas and talas made the play remarkable. The credit goes to Balasubramanian. Though Dandakam, introduced between the fourth and fifth scenes, reduced the duration of the play, there was scope for diligent editing.

The actors included Kalamandalam Venkitaraman (Garuda), Kalamandalam Vipin (Hanuman), Haripriya Namboodiri (Sathyabhama) and Kalamandalam Rajesh (Rugmini).

Rendering of verses by Kalamandalam Harish assisted by Vengeri Narayanan Namboodiri was laudable. Percussion was handled by Kalamandalam Ravisankar (chenda) and Kalamandalam Haneesh (maddalam).

Kathakali Club, Thrissur, staged the play.