Amaravati Poetic Prism 2016 makes its entry into Indian Book of Records as the largest poetic anthology comprising 527 poems.

As bright sunshine enveloped the banks of river Krishna at Bhavani Islands, Vijayawada, poets across the world shared a common stage to unveil ‘Amaravati Poetic Prism 2016’ officially the largest poetic anthology produced in the country, as per India Book of Records. Comprising over 527 poems in 53 languages, over a hundred poets across ages-17 to 85, took the occasion to recite their poems in multiple languages; the emphasis of the event being to build a literary and cultural bridge across nations.

Poetic delegates recited their poems and went on to share interesting anecdotes surrounding them too. Some of the languages included Sankethi, Kodavattan, Koya, Maithili, Japanese and Spanish too. One of the poets Raamesh Gowri Raghavan had contributed poems in as many as 11 languages. Few international poets who couldn’t make it to the event sent their visual/audio renditions of the poems to the organisers. Some of them talked to Friday Review on their experiences.

For Chennai-based renowned translator N.S. Subbaraman, aged 75, the platform was indeed special, for he was accompanied by his XII std granddaughter, who turned out to be the youngest delegate in the event. “I had the pleasant experience of participating in many poet meets in the past. I consider this one to be the most significant and unique one- on the banks of holy river Krishna on a very sacred day, Karthika Pournami. It was unique to be with my 17-year-old granddaughter S. Nivetha, and even happier to know that her poem was well received.”

Another poet from Hyderabad, Elizabeth Mona Kurian, who had contributed poems in Hindi, Urdu, Malayalam, English reveals, “We were able to hear so many languages and look at its script simultaneously, thus getting a glimpse and sound of languages both regional and foreign. We were able to interact with poets from different places and make new friends.”

Padmaja Iyengar, also a poet who serves as an Honorary Literary advisor to Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati informs, “It was nice to see poets weren’t afraid of going beyond lingual barriers and compose poems in different languages.

It was an event-by the poets, for the poets. Though there were many political dignitaries who graced the event, not once did the focus move away from poetry and all of this was sans much fuss.”

Organised by Malakshmi Group of Companies and Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati, the two-day event included a cultural program where dancer Sowmya and team had performed on ‘Mahisasuramardhini’ and ‘Amaravati Geetham’.