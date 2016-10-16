Excellence in chemistry but new-found passion for writing helped PALLAVI MUKHERJEE decide a career switch after interning at Gonoise.

I was in Class XII when I fell in love with chemistry. After completing school, I pursued my bachelor’s in chemistry from Delhi University and this new-found love for the subject became a source of joy for me. Consequently, I decided to pursue my master’s at Vellore Institute of Technology.

All this while, I used to write to express myself. I also penned a few short stories. During my master’s, I started freelancing as a content writer and in those few months, I gradually realised that though I had built my entire career around chemistry, I didn’t know what else to do as I felt an affinity for writing. As I wanted to pursue PhD. in physical chemistry, I had also interned at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, and at FRI, Dehradun. However, I felt indifferent towards the subject.

As postgraduation was coming to an end, I decided to make a career switch. The prospect of it scared me but I decided to become a copywriter. The moment I completed my master’s, I came back to Delhi and started applying for internships. Soon, I got an interview call from Gonoise. The digital marketing manager at Gonoise interviewed me. I showed him samples of my work. After scrutinising my work, he asked me to write a blog post of 200 words on how to sell one of the photo frames with motivational quotes as a premium product. He asked me a few more questions about writing a copy both in Hindi and English. Next, I had to write a blog post on one of the products they sell. I drafted the post within the allocated time and before I knew it, I had made the cut. . Looking at my interviewer’s expression, I knew that he liked my blog!

I started my six-month internship as a trainee content writer in June, this year. It is my third month and I’m enjoying the new phase of my career. I work under the digital marketing team and I’m responsible for the content both internal and external.

I enjoy playing with words and I’m thankful that I got this opportunity to blend words with creativity on social media. I have come a long way. The fear I had of changing my career track has vanished because of this internship.

Pallavi Mukherjee pursued Master’s in Chemistry at Vellore Institute of Technology and is currently interning with Gonoise as a content writer.