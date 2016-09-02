The meeting focused on long-pending issues, including the proposed revised UGD rates and Radha Nagar subway.

The 36th Annual General Body Meeting of Federation of Civic and Welfare Associations of Pallavapuram (FCWAP), was held recently at Chromepet.

The meeting was presided over by V. Santhanam, president, FCWAP.

C. Murugaiyan, secretary, submitted the annual report for the year 2015-2016.

The meeting focused on long-pending issues which include proposed revised Under Ground Drainage (UGD) System rates and construction of Radha Nagar subway.

The members said the proposed revised UGD rates by the Commissioner of the Municipal Administration (CMA) is high. Though the rates are decided on square foot basis, they are unreasonably high and must be reduced, the members pointed out.

The deposit charges for new UGD connections range between Rs.10,000 and Rs.20,000.

“Steps must be taken at the earliest to construct a pedestrian and light vehicular movement subway connecting the eastern side of Chromepet and Grand Southern Trunk Road.

For, more than thousands of residents, who live on the eastern side of Chromepet, the only way to come to the arterial Grand Southern Trunk Road is through the Level Crossings 26 and 27. The other way to come is through Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) flyover. Vehicle users have to travel a distance of more than three kilometres to come to GST Road through the flyover,” the members, said.

Also, the members felt that the State Government has overlooked the long-pending need for bifurcating and upgrading Chennai region. “The government has ignored the Federation’s demands to create a new Corporation headquartered in Tambaram, and which could include Pallavaram and Chromepet,” they added.

Apart from this, the members expressed concern over monsoon-preparedness strategy of the Municipality and not taking any steps to de-silt and deepen the waterbodies. Out of the 42 wards under the jurisdiction of Municipality, around 40 wards were affected by the floods. “ On the either side of the Grand Southern Trunk Road, starting from Chromepet to Thiruneermalai, six waterways, which should connect Veeraraghavan Eri, Thiruneermalai Lake, Pallavaram Periya Eri, and Hasthinapuram Eri, have been disconnected. Steps must be taken to connect the waterways with the water-bodies, which will prevent flooding of water on Grand Southern Trunk Road,” the members said. The Federation passed a resolution thanking the State government for introducing mini bus services from Chrompet to other areas off Grand Southern Trunk Road and Velachery Main Road, and constructing a foot over bridge connecting the eastern and western sides of GST Road. Apart from this, the journal of the Federation, ‘Kudiiruporin Kural’ will be re-published from this month.