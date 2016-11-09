Dhanush and Soundarya Rajinikanth on Thursday announced they are collaborating for the sequel to the 2014 Tamil action drama “Vela Illa Pattathari” aka “VIP”.

Soundarya will be directing the sequel.

“Proud to be directing Dhanush in this cult franchise for V Creations and Wunderbar Films,” Soundarya wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Dhanush wrote that the film’s regular shooting will commence from December.

“Kabali” producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu will be bankrolling the project, which will be shot in Tamil and Telugu.

While Sean Roldan will compose its music, Anirudh Ravichander’s background score from the first part will be retained.