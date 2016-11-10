Features » Cinema

Mumbai, November 10, 2016
Sonam Kapoor clocks nine years in Bollywood

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Saawariya”, has completed her nine years in the Indian film industry today, and she says it has been an “incredible” journey so far.

The 31-year-old star shared a poster of the 2007 romantic drama on social media and asked her fans to celebrate the moment with her.

“And what an incredible journey it’s been so far... #9yearsofSaawariya! Relive the #nostalgia with me! #SanjayLeelaBhansali #RanbirKapoor,” she wrote.

The film also marked actor Ranbir Kapoor’s debut in Bollywood.

Though her first film did not do well at the box office, Sonam was applauded for her work in movies like “Raanjhanaa”, “Khoobsurat” and “Neerja”.

