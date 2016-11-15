This Proust Questionnaire is a weekly feature that derives its name from French writer Marcel Proust, whose personality-revealing responses to these questions went on to popularise this form of celebrity confession

1. What is your idea of happiness?

Being relaxed

2. What is your greatest fear?

To be untruthful

3. What is your favourite virtue?

Humility which am struggling with

4. What is the principal aspect of your personality?

Honesty

5. What is your main fault?

Arrogance

6. For what fault do you have the most tolerance?

Arrogance

7. What do you hate the most?

Injustice- it pisses me off!

8. What would be your greatest misfortune?

Injustice- like religious bigotry

9. What is your most treasured possession?

My books

10. What is your favourite colour?

Sky blue

11. If not yourself, who would you be?

A gardener

12. Who are your favourite poets?

Tagore

13. What is the military event you admire the most?

I don't

14. What is the reform you admire the most?

The reform happening among men to admire women as equals. Its slow but its happening

15. Which talent would you most like to have?

Would love to sing

16. Which character in world history do you most despise?

Those who crucified Jesus Christ

17. What is your favourite food and drink?

Tender coconut water and Assamese cuisine

18. What is your present state of mind?

I feel I am ready to explore a new or cross on to a new threshhold

19. How would you like to die?

While acting...

20. What is your favourite motto?

If I can be of any help for myself and for others to become a little large hearted...Would love to see two people from opposite camps come together.