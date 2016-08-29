She turned designer Sabyasachi’s muse for his latest collection that brought the curtain down on the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan had the most “special” moment of her life as she walked the ramp flaunting her baby bump.

The 34-year-old actor got emotional and said it would be a walk to remember for her as she and her baby took to the ramp together for the first time.

Kareena turned designer Sabyasachi’s muse for his latest collection that brought the curtain down on the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016.

“I must say it’s not one but two of us. It’s a very special moment. I have never walked for Sabyasachi before, we were not able to do a film together. But this moment is very special. It’s going to be in the history. I am actually very emotional right now. It is a moment I want everyone to cherish. I would like to say Sabyasachi is not a designer he is an artist. He creates painting. I am really honoured to wear this artist,” Kareena said post the show.

The Ki & Ka star was dressed in a heavily embroided olive green lehenga and a kurti patterned choli with dupatta on her head, looking every inch like a regal bride. Her look was completed by a beautiful maang tika.

The actress was asked if the baby kicked while she was walking on the ramp, to which she replied with laugh saying, “I was too nervous to realise if it happened.”

Kareena is being praised by the industry for not letting the pregnancy come in between her work and the actress said she will never go away from the camera.

“I have always maintained that I work till I die. Acting is my passion. My work is my passion and as long as I am working it makes me happy and that joy shows on face. I am going to continue working.”

The Bollywood diva was all praise for Sabyasachi and said even her mother-in-law, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, is a big fan of his creations.

“It is pleasure to walk for him. He works magic with his masterstroke. Even my mother-in-law is a huge admirer of his work,” she said praising the designer.

The royal collection titled “Illuminate” revolved around the theme of shimmer, with the colour palette including shades of dust, smoky, shimmery metallics along with strong contrasting jewel tones, like a deep emerald, a rich oxblood, a coffee maroon among others.

Sabyasachi stood by his signature patterns, but this time also ventured into the arena of western wear mixing it with theme of Indian embroidery.

“This time around I wanted to create few dresses. I decided to make some short evening wear, but kept the Indianess alive with my signature work. I can’t leave that as it is the essence of my brand. I am an Indian designer and I can never let that go away from myself,” Sabyasachi told PTI.

The vintage range drew its inspiration from the era of 1920s to 1960s.

It weaved three stories together, first the night clubs in Paris in the 1920’s, second from the Bauhaus school of strict architecture and the third was the celebration of finest quality of needle craft from all across the world.

The designer, who made his runway debut with Lakme Fashion Week in 2002, said doing the grand finale was like a homecoming.

The show was attended by Kareena’s sister Karishma Kapoor, who couldn’t stop adoring her younger sibling as she took to the ramp.

Karishma was seen clicking Kareena’s pictures and cheering for her throughout her long ramp walk.

Actress Deepika Padukone, who has been the designer’s one of the favourite muses, also attended the show.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and producer-director Divya Kumar Khosla were the other celebrity guests.