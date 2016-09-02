Chan will accept the Oscar alongside fellow honorees, film editor Anne Coates, casting director Lynn Stalmaster and documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman

Popular actor Jackie Chan will be awarded with an honorary Oscar by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on November 12.

Chan will accept the Oscar alongside fellow honorees, film editor Anne Coates, casting director Lynn Stalmaster and documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman at the Governors Awards.

“The Honorary Award was created for artists like Jackie Chan, Anne Coates, Lynn Stalmaster and Frederick Wiseman —— true pioneers and legends in their crafts,” Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said.

“The Board is proud to honour their extraordinary achievements, and we look forward to celebrating with them at the Governors Awards in November,” she added.

Chan is known for his acrobatic fighting style, comic timing, use of improvised weapons, and innovative stunts, in his movies. His first major breakthrough was the 1978 film, Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow.

His first Hollywood film was The Big Brawl in 1980. Chan succeeded in establishing a foothold in the US with his 1995 film Rumble in the Bronx.

Coates, a native of Reigate, England, is known for her collaboration with David Lean on “Lawrence of Arabia” for which she won her first Oscar.

In her more than 60 years as a film editor, she has worked on films like Murder on the Orient Express, Richard Attenborough’s Chaplin and Steven Soderbergh’s Erin Brockovich.

Stalmaster, a one—time stage and screen actor from Omaha, Nebraska, in his five decades—old career, has cast in more than 200 feature films.

Some of his notable works include, In the Heat of the Night, The Graduate, Fiddler on the Roof,Harold and Maude, and Tootsie.

Wiseman has made one film almost every year since 1967, illuminating lives in the context of social, cultural and government institutions. He has made films like Titicut Follies, Law and Order,Public Housing,Domestic Violence and In Jackson Heights.

The Honorary Award, an Oscar statuette, is given “to honour extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”