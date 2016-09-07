Just days after announcing that he will be producing Rajinikanth’s next film, Dhanush has now announced that he will be making his directorial debut with a film starring Rajkiran, titled Powerpaandi. Prasanna and Chaya Singh (who co-starred with Dhanush in Thiruda Thirudi) will reportedly play important roles too. Sean Roldan, who recently composed music for Joker, and Velraj, the director of VIP, have been roped in as composer and cinematographer respectively. The film will be produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Studios.

The actor shared the first look of the movie on Twitter.

Director Selvaraghavan, Dhanush’s brother, congratulated him on Twitter on turning a filmmaker. “Superb script. I wish the crew a big success,” he tweeted. Dhanush returned the compliment: “You started it all.” Others who congratulated Dhanush include Prasanna, Manobala, Soundarya Rajinikanth, actor Vivekh, and director Anand Rai.