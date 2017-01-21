Music by the beach

The sleepy coastal town of Alibaug is best known for its beachside resorts and the vacation homes of Mumbai’s rich and famous. But in 2015, two young entrepreneurs decided that Alibaug’s beaches would be the perfect setting for a music festival. That January, they organised the first edition of Nariyal Paani, an intimate festival that reflected the coastal town’s hazy, chilled-out vibe. What started out as a small passion project has today grown into one of the most-loved stops on India’s increasingly crowded music festival circuit. It may not draw the big names of a Sunburn and Supersonic, or even the fervent teenage crowds of an NH7 Weekender. But the musicians and fans who have attended the previous editions of the festival talk about it in the warm, affectionate tones generally reserved for a school crush or that little dive bar where you hid out in your college years. This weekend, the festival comes back for its third edition with a solid line-up of acts and the promise of good food, booze and well-soundtracked beach sunsets.

Organisers Tanvi Gupta and Siddhant Khanna, along with programming-in-charge Emmanuelle de Decker, have curated a fresh and eclectic line-up with a focus on collaboration. There’s the Goan Reggae SunSplash All Stars, a motley crew of reggae musicians from all over the world coming together for the first time. London-to-Mumbai transplant Karim Ellaboudi has invited a number of musicians to join him on stage for his Latin jazz and big band set. Even a group of students from True School of Music will perform a set full of reworked classics under the name Kimochi Youkai. “There’s a lot of music on the line-up that nobody’s ever heard before,” says Khanna. Fans of Indian indie music will be specially excited to see the Coconut Water Band, consisting of ex-Zero drummer and local scene hero Sidd Coutto, Ankur Tewari (of the Ghalat Family fame), singer-songwriter Clayton Hogermeer and bassist Nathan Thomas. This supergroup of sorts has come together only for Nariyal Paani, though de Decker did see a prologue at the recently defunct lounge IBAR a few months ago. “It was Coutto’s birthday and he had invited his friends to come and jam at IBAR. They played each other’s songs and I loved that idea, because this year, we’re aiming to promote collaborations.”

The focus on collaboration is also evident in the fact that Sunday night closes with a jam session where all the musicians playing at the festival as well as any willing audience members are invited to get on stage and jam. Hosted by musicians Zoya Mohan and Ranjit Arapurakal, the session has become a key feature of the festival since last season.

Returning after last year is multiple time world beatboxing champion Belle Ehresmann, better known as Bellatrix. The UK beatboxer collaborated with rapper Feyago at last year’s edition, and proved so popular that de Decker brought her back this year for a full solo set.

Another act to watch out for is electro-rock act Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator. The Mumbai band, whose frontman Donn Bhat has been in and around the indie scene for the better part of two decades, is on a high after the release of their latest record, Connected.

Like with previous editions, de Decker has curated the line-up with a focus on live performances. “We’re also trying to curate genres that are not really there in other festivals that are mostly dominated by electronica and pop rock,” she says, picking out Reunion Island’s Ti Rat & Rouge Reggae as an act to watch out for. “We have reggae and hip-hop and alternative rock as well.”

In addition to music, Nariyal Paani will have food and beverage stalls by a host of young entrepreneurs, a couple of whom will be serving their fare to the public for the first time. Khanna also recommends that festival-goers keep an eye out for Kulture Shop, who will be painting art pieces onto the trees at the venue. He also reiterates Nariyal Paani’s commitment to keeping the festival small and intimate.

Naariyal Paani is being held on January 21 and 22. Tickets are priced at Rs. 3,800 for both nights. Visit insider.in for details.