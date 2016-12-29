Melodies of Mollywood

As another year passes by, it’s time to look back at the film songs that left behind an impression. The tracks are in no particular order and it is no exhaustive list. Sing along!

‘Malamele thiri...’

Maheshinte Prathikaram

The soundscape created by Bijibal gives a feel of the high range with Rafeeq Ahamed proving yet again his mastery as a wordsmith. The composer himself is the lead singer, with backing by Soumya Ramakrishnan, Santhi and Sangeetha Prabhu.

‘Thiruvaavani Ravu’

Jacobinte Swargarajyam

It had everything for a bout of nostalgia, be it Shaan Rahman’s tunes or Manu Manjith’s lyrics, making it the favourite song for the Onam season. It sounded perfect in the voices of Unni Menon, heard after a long time in Malayalam, and Sithara Krishnakumar, with backing vocals by Meera Sharma.

‘Chillu Raanthal’

Kali

The song composed by Gopi Sunder came out well in the powerful voice of Job Kurian.

‘Chinnamma Adi’

Oppam

M.G. Sreekumar at his best in the track composed by ‘4 Musics’ quartet - Jim Jacob, Biby Mathew, Eldhose Alias and Justin James. It has a classical touch, but with a foot-tapping beat.

‘Kisa Paathiyil’

Kismath

Sushin Shyam, a musician of Down Troddence, nailed it in his debut as a composer with this haunting melody, written by Anwar Ali and sung by Sachin Balu in the lead, with backing vocals by Suchith Sureshan and Sushin himself.

‘Pookkal’

Action Hero Biju

Abrid Shine brought back veteran Jerry Amaldev for this Nivin Pauly-flick. The lilting melody was bang on track in the voices of K.J. Yesudas and Vani Jayaram.

‘Nilaavil’

Aanandam

Sachin Warrier makes an impressive debut as a composer. The track, sung by Sachin himself, has a dream-like feel, courtesy the arrangement and orchestration.

‘Para para’

Kammattipaadam

The heady track with traditional folk tunes grows on you. Ace musician John P. Varkey lines up Anoop Mohandas and a group of singers for this number written by Anwar Ali.

‘Neelakkannulla Maane’

Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coehlo

The duet by Vijay Yesudas and Shweta Mohan is a perfect romanctic number. Shaan Rahman came good yet again.

‘Podimeesa’

Pa. Va.

The catchy tune composed by Anand Madhusoodanan is beautifully rendered by veteran P. Jayachandran. Peppered with elements of romance and comedy, the song has a nostalgic beat.

‘Vaathe Poothe’

Valleem Thetti Pulleem Thetti

An infectious number sung by Vidhu Prathap and Sooraj S Kurup, the composer. The folksy arrangement, quirky lyrics and high-energy rendition took it to the popularity charts.

‘Thennal Nilavinte’

Oru Mutthassi Gadha

Vineeth Sreenivasan and Aparna Balamurali impress us with their retro looks and their singing in this song composed by Shaan Rahman.

OTHER FAVOURITES:

‘Mounangal’- Maheshinte Prathikaram - Bijibal

‘Minungum Minnaminunge’ - Oppam - 4 Musics

‘Dooreyo’ - Aanandam - Sachin Warrier

‘Mazhaye Mazhaye’ - James and Alice - Gopi Sunder

‘Vaarthingale’ - Kali - Gopi Sunder

‘Medapoompattum Chutti’ - Karinkunnam Sixes - Rahul Raj

‘Manogatham’ - Anuraga Karikkin Vellam – Prashant Pillai

‘Ethu Meghamaari’ - Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coehlo - Shaan Rahman

‘Puzhu Pulikal’ - Kammatipaadam - Vinayakan

‘Parudaya mariyame’ - Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan - Nadirshah

‘Nilamanaltharikalil’- Kismath - Sumesh Parameswar

‘Pularkaalam Pole’ - Valleem Thetti Pulleem Thetti - Sooraj S. Kurup

ON THE RIGHT TRACK:

Poomaram

Although Abrid Shine’s Poomaram is months away from its release, the song ‘Njaanum njaanumentaalum’ sung and composed by Faizal Razi has become a colossal hit.

Ezra

Rahul Raj has created a winner with this melody ‘Lailakame’, crooned by Haricharan.

Jomonte Suvisheshangal

‘Nokki nokki’ has the stamp of Vidyasagar all over it and it sounds fresh in the voices of Abhay Jodhpurkar and Merin Gregory.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

M. Jayachandran doesn’t disappoint with the feel-good song, ‘Punnamadakkayal’, sung by Jithin Raj. The duet ‘Athimarakkombil’, crooned by the one and only Shreya Ghosal and Vijay Yesudas is a hit.

Kamboji

One of the best works of M. Jayachandran with lyrics by the late ONV Kurup and director Vinod Mankara. ‘Chenthar nermukhi’ has K.S. Chithra at her best in the company of Sreevalsan J. Menon; Bombay Jayasree sounds nothing short of divine in ‘Anguli Sparsham’; ‘Sruthi cherumo’ has that vintage flavour in K. J. Yesudas’s voice.

ON SONG:

Suresh Thampanoor, a head-load worker, became an overnight sensation with his singing in Action Hero Biju. ‘Muthe ponne...’, a simple number written and composed by Suresh himself, was lapped up by listeners.