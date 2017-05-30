Designs for Rajinikanth’s 'Kaala'

more-in

Fans of Superstar Rajinikanth are going gaga over his look in upcoming film Kaala. The two posters that were released recently have created ripples online, with many praising the design. The novelty is that these posters can be downloaded and personalised as well; the designer has made the fonts and high-resolution posters accessible to everyone.

The man behind the idea is Vinci Raj, who was also instrumental in the designs behind Rajini’s previous film, Kabali. “I made the poster and fonts available to all deliberately, as I wanted to get all Superstar fans excited,” says Vinci, who has worked on all of Ranjith’s films so far.

The concept was conceived by him after a detailed discussion with the filmmaker. “I got a complete idea of the script and the character of Kaala. Based on those, I created these two posters,” says Vinci Raj, adding, “As I come from an advertising background, I approach a film’s script like I’d do with a brand. I never try to reveal the story; I provide hints and kindle curiosity.”

One of the posters of Kaala features Rajinikanth seated on a black jeep, with a dog by his side. Surrounding him are images of Dharavi, Mumbai. “We might have seen many photographs of Dharavi, but they don’t usually give us an idea of the lifestyle of the people there. That’s what I wanted to do. The jeep colour and number plate were inputs from the script.”

The second poster, a solo of the actor, focuses only on his face. “The expression he gave us was so intense and aggressive,” he says, “The eyes were almost conveying a message – that of don’t-mess-with-me.”