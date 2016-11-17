Listen to James Hetfield in full metal glory belting out the song with a tiny clarinet.

If you are a heavy metal fan and Metallica is your God and Enter Sandman your prayer song, then what you are about to see is divinely-sanctioned sacrilege.

Metallica and Jimmy Fallon, comedian and TV show host, along with his show’s band The Roots, got together to sing the metal anthem accompanied by toy instruments.

