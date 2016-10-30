Clad in an off-white flowing gown with a long veil cascading behind her, Lisa walked the aisle for the beach ceremony.

Actor Lisa Haydon got married to her beau Dino Lalvani after the two dated for a year.

Lalvani is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani.

Lisa and fashion designer Malini Ramani took to their Instagram accounts to share a few images from the ceremony.

Captioning the image in which Lisa is seen kissing Dino, Lisa posted: “Just Married”.

In the photographs, the couple and the wedding guests are seen holding onto their champagne glasses, cheering for the bride and groom.

The groom looked dapper in a white shirt teamed with a matching off-white blazer and trousers.

Lisa didn’t mention the location.

“Its love...Wedding bliss. Congratulations Dino and Lisa,” Ramani captioned one of the photographs, where she is seen posing with the newly-wed couple.

The 30-year-old, who was last seen on the big screen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, announced her wedding plans last month.