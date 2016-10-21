On October 7, India woke up to the image of James Bond selling paan masala. ‘Paan Singh Tumour’ jokes aside, the country went into a collective tizzy about the absurdity of Pierce Brosnan endorsing a product that is linked with cancer.

Cut to October 21 and it turned out Brosnan actually didn’t know what he was endorsing. The 63-year-old said his contract stated that he was to advertise a “breath freshener/tooth whitener”.

“As a man who has spent decades championing women’s healthcare and environmental protection, I was distressed to learn of Pan Bahar’s unauthorised and deceptive use of my image to endorse their range of pan masala products. I would never have entered into an agreement to promote a product in India that is dangerous to one’s health,” he has said in a statement.

Predictably, Twitterati had several snarky one-liners up their sleeves touching on all subjects, ranging from Brexit (understandable) and Jayalalithaa (just what.) to several shaken and stirred puns.

There were plenty of Pierce Brosnan-the-tourist jokes:

And one user skewered AIADMK’s habit of using outrageous posters to declare their adoration to Amma:

All in a day’s work, we say.

