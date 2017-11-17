Gujarat 2017

BJP releases first list of candidates for Gujarat polls

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel announces the first BJP candidate list in Ahmedabad   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to contest from Rajkot (West); four Congress rebels nominated.

The BJP on Friday declared its first list of candidates for the coming Gujarat Assembly elections, to be held in two phases on December 7 and 14.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will fight the polls from the Rajkot (West), while his deputy, Nitin Patel , will contest from Mehsana.

The list, which has 70 names, comprises 45 for the first phase of polls and 25 for the second stage.

The party has repeated most of the sitting legislators. Congress legislators like Raghavji Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, C.K. Raolji, Mansinh Chauhan and Ramsinh Parmar — all of whom joined the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls — have also been fielded.

(With inputs from Mahesh Langa)

