UPSC exam 2016 results declared, K.R Nandhini from Karnataka tops

The final results of Civil Services Examination (CSE), 2016 was declared by the UPSC on Wednesday. A total of 1099 candidates (846 men and 253 women) including 44 Physically Handicapped candidates have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services.

An OBC candidate from Bangalore, Nandini K.R. topped the examination. She qualified the examination with Kannada Literature as her optional subject. She is a graduate with a BE (Civil Engg) degree from M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore.

Anmol Sher Singh Bedi, a B.E Computer Science graduate from BITS, Pilani secured the second rank.

The top 25 candidates comprised of 18 men and seven women and their optional subjects ranged from Animal Husbandry & Vet. Science, Anthropology, Economics, Elect. Engg, Geography, History, Mathematics, Political Science & International Relations, Public Administration, Psychology to Kannada & Telugu Literature.

In order of merit, of candidates will be recommended for appointment to the,Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. In accordance with the Civil Services Examination Rules 2016, the Commission is maintaining a Reserve List of 172candidates. The total number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled are: IAS-180, IFS-45, IPS-150, Central Services, Group ‘A’-602, Central Services, Group ‘B’-231.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2016 was conducted on 7th August, 2016. 11,35,943 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 4,59,659 candidates actually appeared. 15,452 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination held in December, 2016. The UPSC informed that candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations / recruitments on the working days between 10:00 a.m. and 5 00 p.m. in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result.