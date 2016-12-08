Unite against the big C

Corruption is a cancer: a cancer that eats away at a citizen's faith in democracy, diminishes the instinct for innovation and creativity; already-tight national budgets, crowding out important national investments... — Joe Biden

One of the most crucial problems our country is grappling with is corruption. As we celebrate International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, students talk about what they think is the worst form of corruption, and one step that can be taken to eradicate it.

Krithika Subramanian, B.Sc. Electronic Media, MOP Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai

The worst kind of corruption is administrative corruption, where representatives of the government such as police officers, judges, higher government authorities and peons ask for bribe to do the work they have been assigned to do. I think the best way to eradicate this is to have a common online portal to address all the needs of the citizens, starting from voter ID registration, passport registration and Aadhar card registration, thus removing the need for middlemen.

Anagha M Menon, B.Tech. Engineering, Christ University, Bengaluru

Political corruption is the worst; parties and candidates buying votes instead of winning them. It leads to politicians in office steering away from good governance. One solution is to make politicians and public officials more accountable for their actions. Regulations must be put in place which will make their actions more transparent. By speaking out, we can show that everyone gains from honest elections and open decision-making.

Alakananda Chatterjee, M. A Mass Communication, SIMC, Pune

The education sector is extremely vulnerable. Corruption often leads to unequal and unfair opportunities for students. To prevent this, teachers and administrative staff need to be paid more. Also, becoming part of the education sector should be made extremely competitive and any malpractice should be dealt with in a more stringent manner.

Asmita Nanndy, Asian College of Journalism, Chennai

Corruption in the medical and health sector is an acute crisis the country is dealing with. Bribes to doctors or hospital authorities, illegal trading of medicines, using expired syringes, informal entry into medical education programmes, sales/purchase of dangerous drugs are all forms of corruptions in this sector that could cost someone’s life. I think a proper inspection board and more awareness would help the cause. Stricter laws for punishing such crimes should be brought in.