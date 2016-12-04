Smith leads Aussies to victory; Sanchez scores hat-trick

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that Alexis Sanchez, who scored a hat-trick in their 5-1 win over West Ham, would love to continue playing as a striker. | Photo Credit: John Sibley

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

BASKETBALL

Curry leads Warriors over Suns

Golden State Warriors made it 106 games without back-to-back defeats as they bounced back from their defeat against Houston Rockets with a 138-109 rout of the Phoenix Suns.

Stephen Curry was at the heart of the victory, scoring 31 points, including a 20-point third quarter burst.

CRICKET

Smith slams 164 as Aussies win by 68 runs

Martin Guptill’s 102-ball 114 went in vain as New Zealand managed only 256 in their chase of 325 to lose the first match of three in the Chappell-Hadlee Series.

Earlier, Steve Smith equalled the highest score by an Australian captain to lead his side to 324 for eight.

Smith’s innings of 164 from 157 balls, which included 14 fours and four sixes, equalled Ricky Ponting’s knock against South Africa at the Wanderers in 2006.

Smith made the most of his luck (he could have been out three times) to help the hosts recover from 92 for four.

FOOTBALL

Wrap-up of Saturday’s action

Goals from Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani and Mario Mandzukic allowed Juventus to complete a routine 3-1 victory over Atalanta, despite the visitors’ strong form in recent times.

Despite going a goal down in Saturday’s El Clasico, Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 33 games as captain Sergio Ramos scored a 90th minute equaliser against Barcelona.

Chelsea maintained their grip on top of the Premier League as they bounced back from going a goal down to defeat title rivals Manchester City 3-1 at the Etihad. Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, meanwhile, seems to be enjoying his role as a striker, as he notched up a hat-trick in their 5-1 demolition of London rivals West Ham.

Monaco moved temporarily to the top of the Ligue 1 table after their 5-0 thrashing of Bastia, while PSG were stunned 3-0 at Montpellier in Ligue 1.

RB Leipzig might be in their first Bundesliga season, but they have announced themselves as a force to reckon. They reclaimed the top spot from Bayern Munich, who had temporarily taken the place after their victory on Friday, with a 2-1 home win against Schalke - extending their record unbeaten run to 13 matches.