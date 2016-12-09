India start well after England’s 400; Manchester United advance in Europa League

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his first goal for Manchester United as they booked their passage into the knock-out phase of the Europa League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

BASKETBALL

Spurs suffer first road loss

San Antonio Spurs’ win-streak on the road from the start of this season ended at 13 as Chicago Bulls, leading the game throughout, handed them a 95-91 defeat.

CRICKET

Warner leads Aussies to 3-0 win

David Warner starred once again for Australia, scoring 156 off 128, accounting for the major part of his team’s total of 264.

New Zealand could only manage 147 in reply, handing the hosts victory by 117 runs and a 3-0 series triumph.

India reach 146 for one on day two

After dismissing England for 400, India began strongly and reached 146 for one at the end of second day’s play in the fourth Test. Murali Vijay (70) and Cheteshwar Pujara (47) were unbeaten at the crease at stumps.

Jos Buttler, who began the day on 18, batted well with the tail to score 76 and push the team’s total to 400.

FOOTBALL

Man Utd advance in Europa League

Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, his first for Manchester United, and Zlatan Ibrahimovich handed them a 2-0 win over Zorya Luhansk – a result that took them to the knock-out stages of the Europa League, even though they only finished second in their group.

SWIMMING

Le Clos breaks 100m fly world record

By clocking 48.08 seconds in the 100m butterfly, Chad le Clos bettered his own world record and won the gold in the event at the Short Course Swimming World Championships.