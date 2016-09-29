New Delhi-based online car rental start-up Mytaxiindia is in talks with investors to raise $5-10 million to fund its expansion plans.“We are currently operating in 153 cities through 589 operators and our goal is to reach over 200 cities by March 2017,” Anshuman Mihir, Mytaxiindia CEO & co-foundersaid. “On an average, we are adding 15 to 20 operators every month and we are offering our services throughout the country. We will be making announcement soon, regarding the fresh investment.” In the earlier rounds, it had raised $1.1 million. It has been working with taxi operators to deliver the best possible travel solution to customers at affordable price. — N. Anand