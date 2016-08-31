The rupee weakened by 6 paise to 67.08 against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market on month-end demand for the American currency from importers.

Forex dealers said strength in the dollar against some other currencies overseas also weighed on the rupee but a higher opening in the domestic equity market capped the losses.

On Tuesday, the rupee had gained 16 paise to close at 67.02, its highest level in a month, on heavy selling of the greenback by exporters and banks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 131.37 points or 0.46 per cent to 28,474.38 in early trade on Wednesday.