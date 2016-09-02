Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has said that its construction arm has bagged orders worth Rs 1,458 crore across business verticals.

“The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 1,458 crore across its various business segments,” the company said in a BSE filing.

L&T said its power transmission and distribution business has bagged engineering, procurement and construction orders worth Rs 654 crore in the international and domestic markets.

In the international market, it has got a contract from the National Grid Saudi Arabia (a subsidiary of Saudi Electricity Company) for the construction of a 132 kV double circuit transmission line and 132 kV cabling in the Rafah, Arar, and Sakaka areas of Saudi Arabia.

While in India, it has received an order, under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), from Kanpur Electricity Supply Co Ltd (KESCo) and Power Grid Corporation of India.

L&T has said its building and factories business has bagged projects worth Rs 518 crore in the domestic market.

It has also received order worth Rs 200 crore from Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation (BSEDC) for the implementation of a Wi—Fi Project in the campuses of government universities, constituent colleges and other premier academic institutions in the state of Bihar and additional orders worth Rs 86 crore from various ongoing projects.

Shares of L&T were trading at Rs 1,501.85 on BSE, down 0.38 per cent, from previous close.